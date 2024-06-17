Christos Alexander Themelis, Jr. shoots dead his parents, Christos Byron Themelis & Rebecca Ann Themelis before being gunned down by responding deputies bodycam video shows. Gun violence comes as cops were called to the family’s Tampa residence no less than 10 times since 2021.

A Florida teen shot his father dead over the weekend and then minutes later also shot his mother dead as responding police arrived at the family Tampa area home after the desperate mom called cops on her son who was caught on body cam video firing at deputies, injuring one before being killed during the gunfight.

Rebecca Ann Themelis, 48, called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to say her son 19-year-old Christos Alexander Themelis, Jr. killed his father and her husband Christos Byron Themelis, 51, according to deputies.

The father’s fatal shooting came just an hour before Sunday’s annual father day.

During a Sunday press conference Sheriff Chris Chronister told reporters that as the mother spoke with dispatchers, they could hear gunshots in the background.

Deputies rushed to the family home and took tactical position outside the residence, Chronister said.

While the mother was in the front yard, the son mercilessly blasted her in the back of the head as the woman was instructed by law enforcement to walk to them.

‘They encountered the mother, the complainant who called us,’ Chronister said. ‘She is in the front yard. As they start dialogue with the mother, saying, ‘Hey, walk toward us,’ they see our suspect. They see our bad guy. Our bad guy at this time walks up behind the mom and shoots his own mother in the back of the head.’

Themelis Jr. then allegedly started shooting at deputies. Five deputies returned fire, according to Chronister. During the shootout, one deputy was shot in the lower extremity. Deputies removed the deputy and applied a tourniquet on his leg and took him to the hospital. Themelis, Jr. was hit by the gun fire, went down and was observed crawling back into the house where he barricaded himself, according to Chronister.

Chronister said Deputy Shane McGough, 26, is at the hospital recovering from his injuries. He’s been with the sheriff’s office since 2022.

The sheriff released McGough’s body cam from the incident.

‘I’m hit!’ he said. ‘Tourniquet, tourniquet, tourniquet.’

A first responder then helps McGough into the back of a police cruiser where he’s rushed to the hospital.

A robot was deployed into the home where it located the father dead from a gunshot wound along with the son found dead from gunshot wounds, according to Chronister. Deputies also pronounced the mother dead.

Deputies have been called to the home at least 10 times since 2021, the sheriff said. Most of the calls were either pertaining to Themelis, Jr.’s mental health or domestic violence he inflicted against his parents, Chronister told reporters.

Following the run ins, Themelis Jr’s guns were taken away as a result, Chronister said.

‘How did he have access to any type of firearm to be able to inflict this type of violence here this evening?’ Chronister questioned.

‘The monster we encountered this evening is responsible for not only injuring our deputy but also killing his own mother and father,’ said Chronister.