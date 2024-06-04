Bionca Ellis stabs 3 year old boy to death, injures mom outside Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted, Ohio. Attack on Margot and Julian Wood thought to be random. No known motive as bond is set at $1M.

A 32 year old woman allegedly stabbed a 3-year-old boy to death with a kitchen knife outside an Ohio grocery store, along with injuring the boy’s mother in what is believed to be a random attack.

Julian Wood and his mother Margot were both stabbed around 3 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted, a city 15 miles outside of Cleveland, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report about a possible stabbing in the parking lot and located the suspect, Bionca Ellis, 32, still carrying the kitchen knife she used in the fatal attack, North Olmsted officials said Tuesday.

Suspect grabbed knife and proceeded to follow mom and 3 year old son

First responders provided aid to the victims, who were taken to St. John Medical Center, where Julian died from stab wounds suffered to his back and chest, police said.

The boy’s mother was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments prior, Ellis was seen on surveillance video obtaining the knife used in the attack from a nearby Volunteers of America store. Cameras showed her walking into the grocery store, where she passed Margot and Julian Wood. She then followed them back out to their car, with the knife in hand.

Julian Wood was stabbed in the face and back and Margot was stabbed in the shoulder — all in the span of five seconds. Ellis then started walking away.

Ellis, who was still carrying the knife, did not resist during her arrest, authorities said. The woman refused to speak to North Olmsted detectives on Tuesday and instead ‘lawyered up’.

No prior history of violent crime

Ellis does not have a history of violent crime. She was previously arrested in Florida on a non-violent crime. In North Olmsted, she was arrested in 2023 for a petty theft from a Walmart, to which she pleaded guilty and was placed on probation.

She was arrested last week on a probation violation and was held for court, FOX8 reported. On Monday before the attack, she was at the police station inquiring about property she had left behind.

Police said the attack appeared to be random and that they did not believe the victims had interacted prior to the incident. No known motive was immediately known.

Of note, the police station is just across the street from the Giant Eagle grocery store where Monday’s attack took place.

Ellis is currently being held in the North Olmsted Jail on a charge of aggravated murder but may face additional charges at a later date. Bond was set at $1 million dollars.