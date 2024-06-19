Abraham Duran Leon, Hays, Kansas dad charged with 5 month old son’s methamphetamine intoxication death after boy was found not breathing at a motel earlier this year. Infant id as Fernando Leon III.

Kansas police have arrested a man on charges of second-degree murder for the death of a 5-month-old boy on April 2 who was found to have overdosed on methamphetamine at a Hays area motel.

Abraham Duran Leon of Hays was arrested on June 17 according to a Facebook release from the Hays Police Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 12:15 p.m. on April 2 to a Room 206 at the Rodeway Inn, 3404 Vine St., responding to a report that Fernando Leon III, an infant, was not breathing.

Infant brothers condemned

Abraham, the father of Fernando, was also present in the motel room and was arrested for interference with law enforcement before being released the same day, according to Chief of Police Don Scheibler.

Hays police officers arrived as Ellis County EMS was performing CPR on Fernando. He was then transported to Hays Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Hays Police Department and the Ellis County Coroner’s office investigated the death. An autopsy report revealed the child had methamphetamine in his system and died from complications related to methamphetamine intoxication, KWCH reported.

Abraham Leon currently remains held at the Ellis County Jail.

But there’s more.

The child’s mother, Brandi Niehoff, who has been ruled out as a suspect, was previously convicted in connection with the death of the child’s older brother.

Niehoff, pleaded no contest in 2020 to aggravated child endangerment in the 2017 death of 14-month old Gabriel Usoro, the Hays Post reported.

It remained unclear if the 5 month old’s mother was present at the motel where meth was being presumably consumed by the father.

The investigation into the death of Fernando Leon III continues and anyone with information should call Detective J.B. Burkholder at 785-625-1030.