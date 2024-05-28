Passenger dies after jumping from world’s largest cruise ship on first night...

A cruise passenger was ‘pronounced deceased’ after jumping off Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, described as the world’s largest cruise ship.

The unidentified man jumped 80ft from the 1,200-foot-long ship on the first night of his week-long trip, which took off from Florida for Honduras on Sunday morning.

At the time of the incident, the ship was only 300 miles from PortMiami, according to CruiseHive.

🇺🇸 | LO ÚLTIMO Un pasajero murió tras saltar del crucero más grande del mundo, el Icon of the Seas. El hombre, cuyo nombre no ha sido revelado, fue encontrado por un bote de rescate del barco, pero falleció al ser llevado de regreso a bordo. pic.twitter.com/3DBgORd8in — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) May 28, 2024

Cruise ship halted as search mission deployed

The Icon of the Seas – which holds 7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew – halted travel for about two hours as the Coast Guard carried out and completed their search mission.

‘The cruise ship deployed one of their rescue boats, located the man and brought him back aboard,’ the Coast Guard told the nypost.

The jumper was brought back onboard in critical condition before he succumbed to his injuries, the report stated.

‘He was pronounced deceased.

‘Beyond assisting in the search, the US Coast Guard did not have much involvement in this incident.’

Guests aboard the passenger ship shared videos about the rescue mission, some expressing shock that the jumper was initially found alive.

Others shared clips of the rescue boats heading away from the cruise ship to retrieve the passenger.

To date it remained unclear what led to the man jumping off the passenger ship and whether they had intended to take their own life.

The Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, took its maiden voyage in January of this year.

Intended suicide?

The 1,200-foot-long ship has 20 decks and is nearly the size of four city blocks.

It boasts a 17,000-square-foot water park with six waterslides and seven pools — including the 40,000-gallon Royal Bay, which is the largest pool at sea — and Absolute Zero, the largest ice skating rink at sea.