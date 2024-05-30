Micah Price Kentucky high school graduate denied diploma after praising Jesus and telling attendees to seek out God during graduation speech.

What if he had praised Allah…? A Kentucky high school graduate was denied his diploma, after going off-script during a commencement speech in which the boy praised Jesus and told attendees to seek out God.

On Friday, Campbell County High School graduate Micah Price encouraged his classmates to seek out God during his graduation speech. Leaders in the school district says it wasn’t what he prepared.

Superintendent Shelli Wilson says Price’s principal chose him to give a speech at the graduation. Administrators approve the speeches which are rehearsed by students according to Local12.

Going off script…

Wilson says Price was approved to thank his ‘lord and savior Jesus Christ’ at the beginning, and then he was supposed to continue into his speech. Instead, the teen encouraged his classmates to find God.

‘He is the light, he is the way, the truth and the life,’ Price said. ‘Class, everyone in the audience today, I’m here to tell you if you don’t have any of those things in your life, you can’t seem to find the answer, my lord and savior is your answer he will give you the truth, the way and the life.’

Continued Price, ‘Who in his very words tells us he is the light, he is the way, the truth and life. Class, anyone in the audience today, I’m here to tell you that if you don’t have any of those things in your life and can’t seem to find the answer, then my lord and savior is your answer.’

His oration received a resounding applause from the audience, nevertheless Price says he did not get his diploma at graduation because of it.

The school reprimanded Price and denied giving him his diploma.

‘All speakers were told that going off their submitted speech, or any unplanned choices at graduation, may have repercussions as they would at any school function,’ Superintendent Wilson said in a statement to Local 12.

‘Off-program choices such as speech, signs, and caps in support of any cause or religion, injecting inappropriate language, or political election statements could lead to something other than this outpouring of Christian faith,’ Wilson told WKRC.

Taking to TikTok, Price spoke out about the incident, saying, ‘I am in the wrong technically, because I went against Campbell County code, the rules.’

The teen said the episode led to threats against school leaders.

Religion at school

‘Anyone that’s taking a hateful route to this I please ask just you know, take a chill pill, take a time out because in John 1, it talks about how it is absolutely impossible to say you’re a Christian if you don’t love your brother or your neighbor,’ Price said in the TikTok video.

The teen took full responsibility for the incident saying he went against school policy because ‘he serves a higher power.’

‘I do no one’s bidding but God. So, if anyone’s in the wrong, I am. I deserve to get punished.’

Price received his diploma on Wednesday after a long holiday weekend.

‘While I know, personally, that many of us are proud of this young man’s beliefs and are practicing Christians ourselves, the principal has to consider the possibilities of students going off the planned program,’ Wilson told Local12.