: About author bio at bottom of article.

Tiffany McCord and Thomas Parker Kentucky parents busted with cache of drugs in baby’s maggot infested stroller after observed acting suspiciously.

Probably not the parents of the year… A Kentucky couple has been arrested after cops found their baby sitting in a maggot-infested stroller with drugs inside.

Tiffany McCord, 34, and Thomas Parker, 30, were approached by Madisonville police on Friday when neighbors complained about the ‘suspicious’ couple.

The couple and their child were found walking into an abandoned house on West Arch Street and Pride Avenue, reported WEVV.

Upon cops approaching the pair, Parker fled, leaving McCord behind with the baby in the stroller.

Police said they found a plastic bag containing suspected synthetic drugs right next to medicine for the child in a purse attached to the stroller.

McCord was arrested and denied the drugs belonged to her, only claiming a diaper bag that contained an ashtray, lighter, and a small plastic baggie were hers according to WFIE.

The mother admitted using marijuana the day before.

An ambulance was called to attend to the child’s medical needs and when officers picked the baby out of the stroller they made a macabre discovery.

They found the child was sitting on top of a pile of live maggots in the stroller.

The next day Parker was arrested on an outstanding warrant and told police he is the father of the baby and cares for the child with McCord.

He denied owning any of the drugs, but said he was asked to clean the baby’s stroller and only cleaned part of it.

Parker is charged with wanton endangerment is being held at Hopkins County Jail on $3,500 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 7.

McCord is facing drug trafficking, wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

She is being held on $2,500 bond and has a court date scheduled for June 7.