Remains of Clear Lake, TX woman, 60’s, found dead in jaws of alligator at Houston bayou one day after she went missing.

Texas police are expected to confirm whether a woman’s body found in an alligator’s jaws on Tuesday morning in a Houston bayou was that of a 60 something year old woman who was reported missing by her husband.

Police were searching for the un-named missing woman when they discovered human remains in Horsepen Bayou, just west of El Dorado Boulevard at Clear Lake. An officer shot and killed the alligator to prevent further damage to the body, KOMO News reported.

A dive team then retrieved the body and the alligator from the bayou and then later euthanized the reptile.

‘The identity and cause of death of the woman, believed to be in her 60s, are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences,’ Houston police said in a press release.

Police said the husband of the victim, an unnamed woman in her 60s, reported her missing early Tuesday morning, KHOU-TV reported. He told police she went for a walk around 7:30 p.m. Monday and never returned.

Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine the woman’s cause of death. It remained unclear whether the alligator killed the woman or if she died from another cause.

‘(Alligators) live down there. We see 8 feet, 10 feet babies. I know which banks to stay away from and where they like to lay in the sun,’ local Angela Derous told KTRK-TV. ‘That’s the first time I’ve heard of that happening down here. It’s a little scary.’

The woman’s death comes about eight months after the body of a 41-year-old woman was spotted in the jaws of a 13-foot alligator in Largo, Florida. Last Febraury, an 85-year-old woman was killed by a 10-foot alligator walking her dog in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Fatal alligator attacks are very rare in Texas. The last fatal alligator attack in the state happened in 2015, when a 28-year-old man was killed while swimming late at night at a marine in Southeast Texas.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.