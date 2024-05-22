Atlanta mom disrupts award ceremony after son fails to win school award during presentation at Fairington Elementary in Lithonia, Georgia.

Not everyone can be a winner …. A mother in Atlanta was captured on video disrupting an awards ceremony at her son’s school after the boy failed to receive any prizes.

The incident according to a post shared on X by @ATLUncensored occurred at Fairington Elementary in Lithonia shows the un-identified woman standing up in middle of the event and walking up to the front of the stage as she proceeded to complain about her child not winning anything.

The person presenting the award was forced to apologize to those in attendance as footage shows them attempting to de-escalate the situation the dailymail reported.

Mother allegedly goes off at her son’s award ceremony because he didn’t get an award 👀 pic.twitter.com/i7qobFUO6T — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 21, 2024

If only the world was fair…

In the clip, the mother is heard shouting at the person who is presenting the awards but it is not clear what she is saying.

‘Ladies and gentlemen I apologize for what we’re seeing right now,’ the school employee says as the women proceeds to shout over the presenter

‘I’ll talk to you,’ he says in a bid to get her to calm down. ‘Momma, we can look at it again.’

The mother then shouts ‘let’s go’ at her son as the boy is seen following her and exiting the assembly hall.

The school official then apologizes to the crowd again for the disturbance caused.

Not immediately clear is when the awards ceremony took place and why the child did not receive an award. Or had deserved to win an award.

And then there were these comments below that caught this author’s attention, see what you think?

‘Do y’all think the school should have gave all the students an award?’

‘Smdh just because he may have not gotten one you don’t come with that kinda of mindset. You find out what can I do better as a parent to make sure that the next time he or she is up there with the ones who are deserving and still show support for those who are trying to strive 100%.’

‘To members of the left, your chickens have come home to roost.’