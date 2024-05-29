Allyssia Razo and Zadek Westfield, Naples, Florida couple busted having sex along public pier before 20 year old woman jumps into water in a bid to evade responding cops following ‘complaints.’

Hopefully the sex was good … A Florida woman observed getting ‘physical’ with her paramour along a public pier in Naples dived into the water in an attempt to get away from cops on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Despite her best efforts to allude the arm of the law, Allyssia Razo, 20, was soon after picked up by the beach patrol as soon as she made it to shore, cops said.

The woman’s arrest follows the Naples Police Department receiving multiple reports about a man and woman having ‘great sex’ behind the historic pier’s locked gate at about 4:30 p.m. during the busy Memorial Day holiday.

Why decline?

Responding officers found Razo and her ‘love partner’, Zadok Westfield, 23, still at it when they arrived WBBH reported.

As the two scrambled to put on their clothes, Razo moved to the edge of the pier and jumped in — despite officers’ commands to stay where she was.

Westfield, who was completely naked when police arrived, stayed at the scene.

He told the officer that he and Razo had swum to the end of the pier and intended to jump off but wound up having amazing sex instead.

A witness told police she was enjoying the beach near the pier with her four children, ages 7 to 15, when they noticed Razo and Westfield getting naked and raunchy in the public spot according to the nypost.

She told police ‘her minor children were asking questions about what the subjects were doing.’

Do you suppose?

Disturbing the peace and then some…

Razo and Westfield were each charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Razo was additionally charged with resisting arrest without violence.

Both were taken into custody and bonded out the same day. The amorous couple are scheduled to return to court on June 19.

The iconic pier, which juts about 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico, has only been partially open to visitors since it was severely damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022.