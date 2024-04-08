Did Maxwell Anderson Milwaukee bartender kill Sade Carleena Robinson? Body parts of missing 19 year old teen, strewn around local area are found as police mark her case as ‘critical’. Man remains in custody.

Wisconsin authorities seeking the whereabouts of a missing 19 year old teen girl believe body parts found at a Milwaukee park near where she was last seen may be that of missing woman, Sade Carleena Robinson as a local bartender now remains in custody on suspicion of being linked to the case.

Initial reports told of a severed leg being found in or near Lake Michigan at Warnimont Park in Cudahy around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2.

The macabre discovery came a day after Robinson was reported missing on April 1, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Missing teen’s case upgraded to homicide

The park is a block away from where police investigated a car fire earlier that morning, belonging to the missing woman. The burning car was located two miles from Robinson’s home.

‘It looked like somebody had started it. Nothing else was smoking outside the car, so it started on the inside,’ family member, Patricia Newton-Powell said referencing the car fire.

Initially labeled a death investigation by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the case of the body part was upgraded to a homicide investigation, with police taking a person of interest into custody on April 4.

Milwaukee bartender Maxwell Anderson, 33, is currently in custody connected to the macabre case according to heavy.com. To date no charges have been filed against the man. His connection if any, to Robinson remained unknown.

But there was more to come.

Body parts found strewn across Milwaukee

On April 5, another human body part was found near 31st St. and Walnut St., a block away from where MPD and the sheriff’s office were investigating the car fire.

Milwaukee police said body parts were also found on Saturday and Sunday, WISN reported. Authorities declined to confirm if the unspecified human remains were of the same person and or if belonging to the missing 19 year old.

Family members of missing woman Sade Carleena Robinson say they believe her disappearance could be related to the Warnimont Park case and recovered body parts. However, authorities have not confirmed whether the cases are connected.

Family described Robinson being last seen in the area of 1800 N. Commerce St. on April 1, near where the body parts were found.

Her mother, Sheena Scarborough, said she last communicated with her daughter on April 1 and last saw her on Easter Sunday at dinner. Robinson’s coworkers reported her missing on April 2 when she didn’t come to work.

Robinson is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing roughly 135 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. The teen at the time of her disappearance was believed to be wearing a black coat, white-hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants, and white shoes.

Robinson was scheduled to graduate next month.

Police asked that anyone who has had contact with or information about Robinson call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5, at 414-935-7252.

Police consider Robinson ‘critically missing.’