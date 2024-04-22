Chinese tourist plunges 250ft to her death into active volcano posing for...

Huang Lihong C hinese tourist falls 250ft into volcano while posing for photos after tripping on her skirt after inching closer to crater to get ‘dramatic’ sunrise photos.

A female tourist hailing from China has died after plunging 250ft into the crater of an active volcano in Indonesia, while posing for sunrise pictures while traveling with her husband.

Huang Lihong, 31, fell into the Ijen Crater in Banyuwangi, Indonesia, on April 20, according to Hongxing News.

Lihong and her husband, Zhang Yong, had reportedly climbed to the top of the active volcano, which is known for its popular ‘blue fire’ phenomenon, to catch the ‘dramatic’ sunrise.

Warned to keep a safe distance

The tour guide told authorities that Lihong had initially kept a safe distance from the edge of the crater after being repeatedly warned of the dangers while posing for snaps.

It was while posting for photos, that the woman started walking backward to inch closer — only to accidentally step on her long clothing, tripping and falling into the mouth of volcano.

One photograph released after her fall shows the victim posing on what appears to be the rim of the volcano with one leg raised and clouds of steam and sulphur gas rising behind her.

Local media said that she fell 250ft into the mouth of the volcano, with rescuers taking up to two hours to retrieve her body.

Dwi Putro Sugiarto, the head of the Department of Conservation for the Banyuwangi region, said that the incident was an accident and that tourists should always remain safe while scaling Mount Ijen.

Lihong’s body will reportedly be transported to Bali before it will be taken by air back to China.

Mount Ijen is part of a group of volcanoes on the border between Banyuwangi and Bondowoso in East Java.

They are known for their blue fire, which is an effect created by sulphuric gas emanating from the crater and igniting and burning.