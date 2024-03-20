Muhammad Khan Uber driver beaten up running over & killing child after dropping family off at Houston apartment complex. A tragedy that could’ve been averted.

Video has captured the moment an Uber driver was savagely set upon after ‘accidentally’ running over a toddler who walked in front of his car after a family alighting from the vehicle in Texas.

Uber driver, Muhammad Khan had just let off a ride containing two adults and two children around 1pm at an apartment complex on Waverly Drive, Houston, Sunday afternoon according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

Surveillance video (see below) showed an adult and a six year old alighting the vehicle, a silver Volkswagen Atlas on the driver’s side as the other adult stepped out from the passenger’s side.

Uber vehicle high hood and a boxy front end prevented driver from seeing toddler

As the trio made their way from the automobile, the second remaining child, a toddler girl is seen making her way steps behind before walking in front of the departing vehicle.

Khan, observing the family having made their way from the SUV, and unable to see the toddler girl from the driver’s seat, put the vehicle in drive, moved forward, only to run over the one-year-old.

Realising what had happened, Khan attempts to nudge the car to break the young girl free pinned underneath. The passengers who witnessed the incident ran inside and came back out with a larger group who then proceeded to attack the Uber driver.

Video shows several people pulling Khan out of his car and repeatedly punching him.

Khan was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite efforts by witnesses to rush the one year old to hospital, the toddler would be declared dead.

Who’s at fault?

No charges or arrests have been made but the incident is being investigated, including the assault.

Of note, the Volkswagen Atlas, Khan was driving, has a high hood and a boxy front end that investigators believe obscured the girl’s presence.

A neighbor who witnessed the accident told KHOU 11 that the driver had ‘tried to save her’ as Khan rushed over and attempt to place the little girl in his car to take her to hospital.

‘Mr. Khan stopped the vehicle, but the juvenile was stuck under the left rear tire. Mr. Khan attempted to move the vehicle but was unsuccessful due to all parties assaulting him and pulling him from the vehicle,’ a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Recalled a neighbor, ‘I seen a baby on the ground bleeding with a bunch of people hollering. The first thing I said was just give me the keys because I don’t want to wait on no ambulance.’

The family managed to get the girl in the car and met an ambulance nearby and she was treated at a gas station.

She was then rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead an hour after the incident took place, NBC News reported.

Offered, Simya Washington whose keyring surveillance video captured the tragedy, ‘It’s just sad to watch because I see her outside almost every other day playing with her little toys and stuff, and just to know that happened to that little baby.’

Adding, ‘Nobody wanted that to happen, nobody want to hurt a kid.’

Uber released a statement, saying: ‘The details of what’s been reported are heartbreaking, and our thought go out to the victim’s family.’

The ride sharing company said that they removed Khan’s access to the platform while the incident in investigated.

Social media responds

The toddler was just two months shy of her second birthday.

Lt. K Benoit stated: ‘It’s just an unfortunate tragedy at this point.’

‘We as parents, relative, custodians of children, we have to be a lot more alert, hold their hand, guide them to a safe place and then watch the driver pull away,’ he said.

The sheriff’s office said that Khan did not show signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation. The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

