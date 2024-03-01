El Cajon dental office shooting: Mohammed Abdulkareem id as California gunman who shot dead a male and injured two others before eventually being arrested during a manhunt. Questions remain whether shooting was targeted or random?

Random or targeted shooting? A 29 year old male suspect was arrested after shooting one person dead and injuring two others at a California dental office on Thursday.

Mohammed Abdulkareem, was taken into custody late Thursday by San Diego police following the man firing off gunshots earlier that day at an El Cajon dental office.

Police responded to a 911 call at the office on North Magnolia Avenue at 4:15 p.m. local time and performed “lifesaving support” for the three victims.

Targeted or random shooting?

The deceased victim was described as being male. The coroner’s office had yet to publicly identify him, police said.

During a press briefing, El Cajon Police Capt. Rob Ransweiler said officers found the fatal victim inside the office during the shooting and took him outside, where it was safer to perform lifesaving measures.

The two injured victims — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s — were taken to area hospitals, where they were stable, Ransweiler said.

The father of the woman who was wounded told Telemundo San Diego that she is 27 years old, and that she was shot in the legs.

Police declined to say whether they believe the shooting was targeted and whether they believe the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, knew the victims.

The shooting unfolded in the dental office, and everyone involved was inside the office, Ransweiler said, adding that other people were inside when the shooting occurred. No other injuries in the building were reported.

Police said a camera system used throughout the city identified the suspect’s vehicle, a white U-Haul pickup. They said they then confirmed the suspect had rented the truck.

No known motive

The truck was later found, and Abdulkareem was taken into custody near where the vehicle was located, Ransweiler said.

FBI San Diego and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

No known motive was immediately known as to the act of gun violence.

El Cajon is a city about 15 miles northeast of San Diego.