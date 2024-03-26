Illegal immigrant kills Michigan woman in carjacking gone wrong (thought to be...

Brandon Ortiz-Vite illegal immigrant from Mexico charged in carjacking murder of Ruby Garcia, Grand Rapids, Michigan woman. The suspect and victim may have been involved.

An illegal immigrant from Mexico has been accused of killing a 25-year-old Michigan woman in a ‘carjacking gone wrong’.

Ruby Garcia, 25, of Grand Rapids, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on the southbound lanes of US-131 about 11:40 p.m. Friday, Fox 17 reported.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, the alleged assailant was identified as a 25-year-old illegal immigrant from Puebla, Mexico.

Suspect and victim were involved in relationship

Michigan authorities did not state whether Ortiz-Vite and the victim previously knew each other or whether the woman’s shooting death was random and how she came to be shot and left for dead along the highway.

‘He is currently in custody that’s all we know as of right now and he is/was here illegally,’ said Ruby Garcia’s sister, Mavi.

The sister said her family gave the name of an individual that Ruby was involved with, while police declined to comment on whether the arrested man was the same individual allegedly known to the victim.

Acknowledged the sister, ‘I prefer not to give out information on their relationship.’

Ortiz-Vite was expected to be arraigned on charges of homicide/open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Victim much loved and adored and remembered

Ruby Garcia was one of five siblings and an aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Mavi Garcia described her late sister as a ‘great person all around.’

‘She would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile and laugh,’ she told The Midwesterner. ‘She loved to travel, was dedicated to her work and enjoyed being with her family on her free time.’

‘She was a great daughter, sister, aunt and friend,’ the grieving sister added. ‘She will be remembered as being full of life and laughter, those who were around her would know she was silly and made everyone laugh.’

Ruby’s family has launched a GoFundMe account to help cover the cost of her funeral.

‘As you all know, our precious sister was taken from us on the night of 3/22/24. Due to the sudden loss, we have unexpected finances so we would like to open this account and ask for any donations to help give her the services she deserves,’ they wrote in the fundraiser.

‘Thank you to everyone that has supported us through these tough times, we appreciate all the love,’ the family added.