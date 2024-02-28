Veronica Crain Detroit woman shot dead after leaving boyfriend,

Veronica Crain, Detroit, Michigan man shot dead by Joseph Michael Slocum after leaving Wayne boyfriend. Victim was gunned down at Canton Township hotel where she worked.

A Detroit, Michigan area man has been accused of gunning down his former girlfriend behind the front desk at the hotel she worked at earlier this month.

Canton Police were called to the hotel on February 16 just before 9:30 p.m. and found 19-year-old Veronica Crain with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Authorities allege Slocum entered the hotel and fatally shot the victim and fled the scene, per the statement

Domestic violence leaving relationship

About 20 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the scene of an vehicle accident and found the suspect in the murder — Joseph Michael Slocum Jr., 23 — ‘lying in the road suffering from multiple injuries.’ He was taken to a hospital for treatment and has now been charged with first degree murder and felony firearm.

‘I say this often: The most dangerous time for a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave the relationship,’ Prosecuting Attorney Kym Worthy said. ‘Horrifyingly, this case is a textbook example. We will vigorously seek justice for Veronica and her family.’

In a Facebook post, a woman identifying herself as Crain’s mother said she is mourning the loss of her ‘first love, my best friend,’ calling the victim her ‘guardian angel.’

‘She thought it was love and I don’t know the answer but my baby is gone and didn’t deserve it,’ Kimberly Crain wrote, sharing a GoFundMe created to lay Veronica to rest in a manner ‘as beautiful as possible.’

‘This ain’t fair, I feel like my heart as been ripped out out of me she went everywhere with me and now I can’t see her or hear her,’ Kimberly wrote.

Slocum was arraigned on Monday and ordered held without bail. A probable cause conference is set for May 3.