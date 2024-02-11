Tiffani Gish, Houston, Texas, woman sentenced to 3 years jail over death threats she made against U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon presiding over former Donald Trump stolen documents case. Previously pled guilty in November.

A Texas woman accused of making death threats against the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's classified documents case was sentenced Friday to three years in prison.

Tiffani Shea Gish, 50, of Houston, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the Justice Department stated in a news release.

‘Holding Tiffani Gish accountable for her threats to assassinate a federal judge sends a strong message that we have no tolerance for those — who often hide behind a far-off keyboard or phone line — seeking to undermine our democratic institutions by threatening the safety of the people who help those same institutions thrive,’ U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a statement.

On one day woman left federal judge 3 threatening voicemails

Gish pleaded guilty in November to one count of using interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court documents.

That guilty plea came more than a year after Gish’s arrest in Houston in connection with threatening voicemails left for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, in Florida, the Trump appointee who is overseeing the case against the former president for his handling of classified material after leaving office.

According to court documents, Gish had admitted to federal marshals that she left messages for Cannon, warning the judge that she was ‘marked for assassination’ and that she planned to shoot her in front of her family.

On Sept. 1, 2022, Gish left three threatening voicemails, claiming to be a member of several military combat units and familiar with weapons of war. She threatened the judge with assassination and mentioned using snipers and a bomb.

Friday’s sentencing comes as other judges in cases related to Trump have become targets.

Second woman threatened federal judge overseeing another Trump case

Last year, another Texas woman, Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, was arrested and charged with threatening U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who oversees the federal criminal case against Trump for interfering with the 2020 election. Chutkan recently postponed the trial, which was scheduled to begin next month, as Trump appeals rulings that said he is not immune from prosecution.

The classified documents case that Cannon is overseeing is scheduled to go to trial in May.

Trump is accused of willfully retaining national defense information in connection with classified documents that were uncovered at his Mar-a-Lago property more than a year after he left office, and scheming with two co-defendants to delete security video at the property.

Trump and co-defendants Walt Nauta, a top aide, and Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance supervisor at Mar-a-Lago, have denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.