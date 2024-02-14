Shawntece Norton guns down Jonathan Mauk for accidentally striking her car at a Walmart parking lot in San Bernardino, California, killing the grandfather. The victim’s family now vow to pursue justice.

Define senseless? California authorities have arrested a man for fatally shooting a grandfather who ‘accidentally’ bumped into the suspect’s vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in San Bernardino earlier this month.

Jonathan Mauk, 59, accidentally reversed his Chevrolet Camaro into Shawntece Marie Norton’s car while leaving to meet up with his family, leading to the suspect confronting the granddad, the victims son told ABC 7.

Mauk was driving through the Highland, Walmart parking lot, searching for an open spot, when Norton was backing out of a parking spot. He reportedly struck Norton’s car.

Killed over minor damage

‘From what witnesses told me, my dad felt responsible. He was the one to blame, so he got out of the car to apologize, and that is when the other person shot him,’ his eldest son, Matthew Mauk, told ABC7.

Shawntece Norton, 37, allegedly shot the grandfather in the face as he stepped out of his car to make amends for the accident, according to KTLA.

She is accused of fleeing the parking lot after the shooting, only to be arrested the next day at an apartment complex in Highland. At the time of her arrest, cops recovered an unregistered gun, which they believe she used in the murder,

Norton has since been charged with murder and remains held without bail.

Mauk’s son revealed that there was ‘no real damage’ to his dad’s car when he picked the vehicle up later in the day.

‘There is a scratch on the fender. There is not a dent, there is no real damage. There is a scratch. That is the extent of the collision that he lost his life over,’ Matthew Mauk told the outlet.

What is a human life worth?

Matthew Mauk said his father, who ‘liked being called Grandpa’ because ‘he loved the title,’ had only stopped at the store to pick up salt and some soda to make his homemade beef jerky with the family.

‘I can’t even put into words why that happened or what would go through a person’s mind to make that seem like an acceptable action,’ Matthew Mauk said. ‘None of it makes sense.’

Mauk is remembered by his loved ones as a man who loved his family, a classic car enthusiast, and a friend who could be counted on.

‘I cried when I found out he got killed,’ Lee Hall, Mauk’s friend and co-worker, told KTLA. ‘That’s what he loved — cars. He probably would have fixed the lady’s car for nothing, but she ended up shooting him.’

Culture of Gun Violence

Mauk’s son maintains the family is adamant about pursuing justice.

‘We’ll be there for every single court hearing — anything that has to do with this incident, we’re going to be there,’ Mauk said. ‘We’re going to be vocal, we’re going to talk about it.’

Norton entered a not guilty plea during her initial court appearance this week.

She is due back in court on Feb. 15.

Mauk’s senseless killing comes only weeks after a Colorado grandfather was also gunned down following a dispute with a 13 year old boy, who accused him of blocking the aisle of a bus.

Richard Sanchez, 60, was shot and killed when he got into an argument with a 13-year-old suspect on an RTD bus in Denver on Jan. 27.

Police believe the argument between the alleged teen killer and Sanchez started over the elderly man blocking the aisle with his leg.