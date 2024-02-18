Sarai Rachel James Alabama mom dishes out cruel punishment for 7 year old son after forcing boy to walk from Boaz school after called in by principal before accidentally running over him on the way home.

Define cruel? An Alabama mother has been accused of forcing her seven-year-old son to walk home from school as a form of punishment before ‘accidentally’ running over the boy with her car.

Sarai Rachel James, 27, was charged with aggravated child abuse on February 8 over the cruel punishment, according to Marshall County Jail records.

She picked her son up from school in Boaz, northern Alabama, around 3.30pm, when she learned he had got into trouble with the principal earlier that day.

Mom accelerated car as boy tried to hold on to door handle

There were two women in the car along with the boy – James and an unnamed 53-year-old woman who was also arrested, McClatchy News reported.

After having picked up the boy, James allegedly ordered the seven year old to get out and run or walk the rest of the way home – around eight blocks.

She drove beside him for a few blocks, at which point the boy tried to grab the car door handle.

James accelerated, causing her son to be pulled under the vehicle, leading to the child being run over with the rear tire. Investigators believe that part of the incident was an accident.

Boaz Chief of Police Michael Abercrombie told McClatchy News the child would never have been in that situation if James had not decided to punish him.

The boy was taken to the University of Alabama hospital with scrapes on his back and the side of his head from the incident.

James was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. She was released on a $50,000 bond on February 11, according to Marshall County Jail records.

The mom is now barred from having any contact with her son, Al.com reported.

Form of disciplining

The 53-year-old passenger in James’ car at the time of the incident has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and released on a $500 bond.

Aggravated child abuse involves a ‘responsible person’ causing ‘serious physical injury’ to a child on one occasion, or harming them through ‘acts on more that one occasion’ in Alabama law.

Not immediately clear is what other punishments the mother may have afflicted on the boy and to what degree the son’s discord behaviour at school was influenced by the parenting or lack of … he received.