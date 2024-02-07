Martin Evtimov Florida man arrested walking through Ft Lauderdale airport drunk and naked and making an eyesore disturbance and public nuisance of self.

Why decline…? Also making their debut tabloid appearance is 37 year old Florida man, Martin Evtimov who was ‘observed’ making a scene when the ‘drunk and naked’ man proceeded to make his nonchalant way through a terminal at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

Our collective hero, who was rounded up after making a delicious disturbance with TSA agents was charged with resisting arrest with violence, battery on law enforcement, exposing his sexual organs, disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication.

‘Presto! Lucky me! Can someone point me to the nearest open airport bar?’

Define airport decorum?

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, just after 2 p.m., on Monday, Evtimov parked his vehicle on the curb and waltzed into the terminal while being fully nude. It all seemed to be going well for our collective dare-devil who tongue tied (‘Is that what I just think I saw…?’) passing travellers until our collective eyesore attempted to walk past a TSA security checkpoint, and resist BSO deputies.

‘But look at me!’

Our delicious drunk was eventually subdued and detained.

But there was more to come.

Evtimov appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a judge set his bond to $3,500.

‘I do find probable cause on all counts,’ the judge said, WSVN reported.

Un hombre fue captado en cámara paseando por el aeropuerto de Fort Lauderdale mientras estaba borracho y desnudo.⁠

⁠

El hecho ocurrió alrededor cerca a las 2:00 p.m. cuando Martin Evtimov, de 36 años, estacionó su auto en la acera frente a la Terminal Uno e intentó traspasar pic.twitter.com/bIhU2w1WmQ — Carlos Villanueva (@mocaxtrema) February 6, 2024

‘One more round …?’

As part of his punishment, Evtimov has been permanently banned from his favorite new hangout…

‘I’m giving no return to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport,’ the ‘no sh*t’ tolerating judge said to the bitter disbelief of Evtimov’s ear drums.

During his court appearance, Evtimov tried to speak to the judge, only to be given the ‘look at my hand’ treatment.

‘No, sir. I’m not going to allow you to make any statements on the record right now,’ the judge insisted.

Evtimov as part of his punishment, has also (alas…) been ordered to not ingest any alcohol or drugs. He will also have to agree to to be randomly drug tested once he pays his bond.

Our tabloid hero currently remains at the Broward County Jail.