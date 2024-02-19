Kayvonn Ingram kills Alex Stengel Pizza Hut manager in Milwaukee over $7K inheritance money he had recently received. Had tried to cover his tracks in plotted murder.

A Pizza Hut employee in South Milwaukee is accused of killing his manager then leaving his body in a trash can behind the restaurant. The co-worker’s death comes days after he flashed $7,000 in a wad of bills to fellow fast food workers he had recently inherited.

Kavonn Ingram, 31, appearing in court on Friday was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, among other charges according to a South Milwaukee police release.

Police believe Ingram killed 55-year-old Alex Stengel, his manager at Pizza Hut, over a $7,000 inheritance check. According to a criminal complaint, Ingram shot Stengel in the head in the restaurant’s kitchen along with attempting to slit his throat.

Pizza Hut manager flashed inheritance cash in front of co-workers

Ingram was then allegedly captured on surveillance camera from a nearby Taco Bell struggling to bring a garbage can with Stengel’s body to the dumpster at the back of the Pizza Hut. Police say a garbage truck driver found the body Feb. 7.

Investigators say when they searched the Pizza Hut, the kitchen floor had been cleaned recently, but they found blood on a sink, mop handle and light switch.

Of note, Stengel’s wallet, keys and cellphone were all gone, WISN reported.

Several days prior, Stengel, of Cudahy, cashed a $7,000 check and showed off the wad of dollars bills to co-workers, including Ingram, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Police allege the money was behind the fatal encounter.

‘Is this about Alex?’

Ingram according to the criminal complaint tried to cover his tracks by clocking out for Stengel after he allegedly dragged the body outside along with sending texts from his phone to a regional manager.

When investigators went to Ingram’s house, his girlfriend asked, ‘Is this about Alex?’

She said Ingram had plans to get a large settlement that Stengel had just received, and she questioned him about his plans to shoot Stengel according to WAFB.

The criminal complaint alleges Ingram told her, ‘If… your gun is to his head and you shoot him in the head, it works as a silencer, and no one else is gonna hear it.’

Police say they found a gun in a backpack in Ingram’s home.

The suspect is being held on a $200,000 bond.