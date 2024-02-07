David Shroitman fatally stabs Maryrose Fealey 37 times according to step by step manifesto. Somerville, N.J man knew his victim and had graduated with her from high school.

A New Jersey man has been accused of fatally stabbing a former classmate — up to 37 times while following a step by step plan outlined in a manifesto he had penned.

David Shroitman, 27, of Somerville, N.J was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the death of Maryrose Fealey, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Prosecutors allege in the days and weeks leading up to the woman’s murder, Shroitman stalking his victim- a drug addiction advocate – before violently murdering her. The pair according to authorities leading up to Fealey’s murder were often seen spending time at her Somerville residence. How or why she came to be violently murdered continued to remain a mystery.

Multiple stab wounds

Fealey, 27, a 2018 graduate of Rutgers Business School, had worked as a federal employee for the Naval Surface Warfare Center before taking a break ‘to focus on her life’s mission’ as an advocate for people addicted to drugs.

Shroitman graduated with Fealey from Somerville High School in 2014, My Central Jersey reported.

Police responded about 10:20 p.m. Jan. 30 to a 911 call about an unresponsive woman outside a residential complex on North Bridge Street in Somerville and discovered Fealey with ‘multiple apparent stab wounds,’ officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts failed.

Fealey was stabbed about 37 times after arriving home from a business in Bridgewater, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Patch.com. A relative told cops that her front passenger door was open and her belongings were strewn across the front yard.

On Feb. 1, police obtained dash cam video showing a man wearing a gray sweatshirt, a black face gaiter standing near Fealey’s home around 9 p.m. the night she was killed, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video

The following day, detectives tried to speak with Shroitman at a business in Bridgewater, only for the man to refuse.

They allegedly saw a white garbage bag over the driver’s seat of his Toyota Camry, as well as a black gaiter and duct tape, the affidavit states.

The break in the case came Sunday, when investigators obtained surveillance video from a home on East Cliff Street showing a man matching Shroitman’s description running about 9 p.m. on the night of the homicide, the nypost reported.

A car believed to be his also was seen in the footage, the affidavit stated.

Police later located Shroitman wearing clear latex gloves as he was cleaning the car, according to the affidavit.

Officers could smell the odor of bleach emanating from a puddle by the driver’s side of the Camry – and later found a bloodied glove on East Cliff Street, according to the arrest affidavit.

Suspect pleads not guilty – no known murder motive

Detectives executing a search warrant at Shroitman’s home discovered several bleach containers, as well as a manifesto laying out a step-by-step plan for his former high school classmate’s murder, it stated.

Luminol spray reportedly detected blood inside the home.

Authorities say Shroitman and Fealey knew each other and had often been seen together at her home, ABC7 News reported. The dynamics of the suspect and victim’s rendezvous was not immediately clear.

Fealey founded the nonprofit 4TheYoungerMe (4TYM) and was involved with Empower Somerset, in addition to Not An Easy Fix, according to her obituary.

‘She firmly believed that ‘substance abuse does not define the person’ and that ‘a toxic environment does not define the child’s future,’ the obit stated.

‘She was always extremely supportive and had a big smile whenever she entered a room,’ Ian Bockus, a member of the nonprofit Not An Easy Fix wrote on Facebook.

‘My friend group and I have dealt with a lot of loss over the years but never anything like this. It doesn’t make sense and it isn’t right but it’s times like this where we need to come together as a family and a community and offer our support.’

Fealey ‘was many things – a visual artist, anti-drug activist, entrepreneur, champion of the underdog, philanthropist, encourager, writer, and logistician,’ the obit stated, adding that ‘she was committed to her vision and efforts to empower youth and those battling addiction.’

On Tuesday night, Shroitman pleaded not guilty through his public defender, Emma Pallarino, in his first appearance before a judge, My Central Jersey reported.

He is scheduled to have a Friday detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Jonathan Romankow.

To date no known murder motive was immediately known. Nor why the victim was stabbed 37 times, a crime indicating a crime of passion, pent up hostility and revenge.