Alan and Kris Jones, Michigan parents forced their 3 adopted children to wear dog collars, eat dog food for a decade along with other instances of cruel and torturous punishment.

Two Michigan parents have been accused of forcing their three adopted children to wear dog collars and eat dog food for over a decade.

Alan Jeffrey Jones, 56, and Kris Kathryn Jones, 57, were denied bond Friday when they were arraigned on three counts each of torture and child abuse, WWMT reported. The pair were both denied bond.

Court documents stated the Wyoming, West Michigan parents forcing the children to sleep in the garage regardless of the weather, making them wear dog collars, and feeding them dog food with milk and oatmeal with hot sauce.

Starved child was seen eating out of garbage can at school

The children according to court documents were forced to sleep on concrete after the adoptive mother had carpeting removed.

A care provider first reported the abuse in 2017, but nothing inexplicably was done. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said a delayed response is common when abuse is reported.

Investigators said the abuse began in 2013, shortly after the couple adopted the three children in 2011, WXMI reported. In one instance, prosecutors said one of the children was ‘pushed down stairs, held down, punched and choked.’

While at school, another child was seen eating food from a garbage can as she was ‘not being fed at home.’

Meted out punishment also included forcing the children to run, sometimes for miles, if they acted out. A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told WWMT she saw the kids running laps around the house and thought it odd.

Court documents say Kris Jones refused to cooperate with the investigation or allow Child Protective Services employees to speak with the children.

How did parents manage to get away with crime for 10 years ongoing?

The documents allege that the children underwent a health evaluation, noting that they fell in the bottom 4% for weight and stature. It remained unclear what measures school authorities took, if anyor

News reports about the arrest did not provide the ages of the children or say where they were with their parents now in jail.

If convicted of all charges, Alan and Kris Jones could spend the rest of their lives in prison.