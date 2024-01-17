Shacoria Elly Atlanta airport store worker at Harvest and Grounds fired after fight caught on video goes viral.

‘Give me my stuff!’ An Atlanta airport store employee has been fired after a(n) amazing fight that was caught on camera, going viral.

Shortly before noon on Jan. 13, Atlanta Police officers responded to a disturbance call at Harvest & Grounds, which is located at Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, police met with employees who told them that a fight had broken out between two employees over espresso shots.

‘Am I famous yet?’

According to a disturbance report, Shacoria Elly became so incensed that two of the store’s managers had to hold her back the store worker from attacking the other employee.

Video of the amazing altercation shared to the X account Clown World, showed the two managers struggling to stop Elly from going to the back of the store as she kept telling them to ‘give me my viral fame stuff.’

At one point, Elly grabs a chair and tries to throw it before one of the managers pulls it out of her hands. Undaunted, the riled up woman walks back, jumps over the counter, grabs one of the store’s pans, and proceeds to swing it.

Throughout the video, Elly is seen at times throwing punches and slapping her co-workers, who remarkably remained restrained.

After eventually getting her bag and coat, Elly walks away from the store. A verified soon to be viral enigma.

In the report, police say Elly was ‘terminated from her position’ and that airport security confiscated her badge, FOX5 reported.

Social media responds

Elly was no longer in the area when the officer arrived. It does not appear from the report that officials are charging her with any crime. It continued to remain unclear what led to the disturbance and why the worker was preempted from retrieving her property.

