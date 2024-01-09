Sebastian Lindsey, Jacksboro, Texas man charged with manslaughter death of Madison Lewis after throwing gas on fire that killed teen girl, cause he wanted a bigger blaze.

A Texas man has been charged with manslaughter following the passing away of a 17 year old girl who succumbed to injuries sustained after gas was thrown on a fire.

Madison Lewis was at a gathering on Dec. 16, when Sebastian Lindsey, 23, threw gasoline into the fire that she was standing near, the Jacksboro Police Department stated.

Lewis’ hair and clothing caught fire, leaving the teen with burns over 90 percent of her body. Instead of calling 9-1-1, they drove Lewis to the community hospital. She was later flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas where she was treated for burns over most of her body.

‘Wanted bigger blaze…’

After multiple surgeries, Madison passed away on Sunday.

Investigators say Lewis was driven to the hospital, instead of having 9-1-1 called because some people at the party were worried about getting into trouble because of the presence of alcohol.

Witnesses told investigators there was a gathering of people in the backyard of a residence in the 600 block of West Pine, inside the city limits of Jacksboro, where a small fire was burning inside a metal barrel.

Witnesses said Lewis was next to the barrel when Lindsey – wanting to make the fire bigger, picked up a gasoline can and threw gasoline on the fire.

The gasoline and fire traveled across the barrel causing Lewis’ hair and clothing to catch on fire.

Lewis’ mother told FOX4 that the barrel ‘exploded and just went in her daughter’s direction.’

‘I’m thankful for the continued prayers. I’m focused on putting my baby girl to rest,’ said Madison’s mother Ericca Hammond in a statement on Monday.

Lindsey was charged with manslaughter on Monday.

Online records show he is being held in the Jack County Jail without bond.