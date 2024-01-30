Lexus Gutierrez shot and killed while sitting in parked car in East Los Angeles. No arrests. No known motive as family implores gunman to turn themselves in.

A victim of a ‘senseless’ drive by shooting. California authorities have yet to identify a suspect nor make an arrest in the shooting death of a 22 year old woman who was killed while sitting in a parked vehicle with friends last weekend.

Lexus Gutierrez was fatally shot on Jan. 21 at around 11 a.m. while she was sitting inside of her friend’s car outside of their home in the 600 block of S. Humphreys Street, East Los Angeles when someone in another car fired shots as they drove by.

Family members say that their 22-year-old niece was struck in the head while sitting in the front passenger seat, and that the driver of the car got hit in the hand. A third person in the back of the car was uninjured, CBS News reported.

‘How you can continue to go on with your life knowing that you took the life of someone innocent?!’

Witnesses told investigators that Lexus tried to run back into the house but collapsed before she made it inside.

KTLA reported that the gun-shots came from a Honda SUV.

The 22 year old’s death has led to family answers searching for answers, including who it was that took their loved one from them that day and how the group came to be targeted.

‘A car drove by and just shot at them and unfortunately she was the one that was hit,’ said Patricia Ramirez, Gutierrez’s aunt. ‘She had a big heart, she was kind, she was very loving and she was loved.’

‘Please, if you have any compassion, please turn yourself in,’ the relative added. ‘Please, maybe you weren’t in your right mind when it happened, but please turn yourself in. It’s not going to bring Lexus back, but it’s going to bring some kind of closure to her mom.’

‘All we’re looking for is justice, justice for an innocent person,’ Ramirez said. ‘I can’t understand, I can’t comprehend how you can continue to go on with your life knowing that you took the life of someone innocent?!’

22 year old East L.A victim remembered

Gutierrez, the oldest of three children, loved softball and was studying to be a nurse.

‘Truly was a special, special person who was always kind. Never had a frown, never had anything bad to say about anybody and always made friends where she would go,’ Ramirez said.

Family members are hopeful that surveillance footage from the area can provide Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators with some sort of lead as they look into the incident.

Gutierrez’s family started a GoFundMe to raise money in the wake of the shooting.

‘As the first daughter, [Lexus] became a role model and protective big sister, always looking out for her siblings with unmatched love and care,’ the organizer wrote. ‘Her presence also brought a unique light into the lives of her friends, being the first granddaughter and the firstborn niece, she held a special place in the hearts of her grandparents, uncles, aunts, and friends.’

A growing memorial of candles, balloons and flowers for Gutierrez could be seen outside of the home where the shooting happened.

‘Nothing’s gonna bring her back,’ Ramirez said. ‘But, we don’t want another family to go through this. … It’s just devastating.’

Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact investigators at 1-800-222-TIPS.