Christopher Zanski Maryland dad shoots dead teen children, Braden Zanski and Hailey Zanski then self in murder suicide at Glenelg, Howard County residence. No known motive.

A Maryland father is believed to have shot dead his two teen children then fatally turned the weapon on himself at a Glenelg, Howard County residence.

County officers were called around 11 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check to a house in the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road, where they found a man and two juveniles, a male and a female with mortal gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined Christopher Zanski, 42, shooting and killing his son, 11th-grader, Braden Zanski, 17, and 10th-grader daughter, Hailey Zanski, 15, before shooting and killing himself in a suspected murder-suicide. All three family members lived at the residence.

No known motive

There are no indications that anyone else was involved in the incident. A motive is unknown.

Neighbors told 11 News they’ve never seen anything like this.

‘I just feel so bad for the family, and it’s so terrible when something like that happens,’ resident, Boro Dropulic told the outlet.

‘It’s shocking. This is such a safe community. People here are so friendly. I would never imagine something like this happening. My heart goes out to the family. That’s awful,’ said neighbor, Nadimire Jules-Dole.

The children were identified as being students at nearby Glenelg High School.

Braden Zanski also attended the Automotive Technology Academy at the Howard County Public School System Applications and Research Laboratory.

‘We are shocked and saddened by this terrible news and will be putting a range of support in place for the staff, students, and families impacted by these unexpected losses,’ Glenelg Principal Shawn Hastings-Hauf said.

The principal said there would be counselors at the school available to any student, and teachers would talk to the students about the tragedy.

‘The death of any member of our school community is a loss, and the unexpected deaths of two of our students who are siblings is especially difficult to understand or accept,’ Hastings-Hauf said. ‘Both students and adults may struggle with managing their feelings and reactions to this news. Even if your child did not know Hailey or Braden, they may be impacted by this sad news.’

Authorities continue to investigate.