Cassidy Ritchie, missing Tulsa, Oklahoma woman found dead in her abandoned vehicle. Newlywed woman’s husband, Chris Morland suspected of foul play.

‘She was happy on her wedding day…’ Oklahoma authorities found the body of a missing newlywed Tulsa woman in the back of her damaged SUV Sunday morning after obtaining a search warrant to look in the vehicle.

Cassidy Ritchie, 39, had not been seen or heard from since January 20, and Tulsa Police said they believe foul play was involved in the woman’s disappearance after finding her abandoned vehicle near Inola.

Police say the damage on her car suggests it might have gone off the road.

History of domestic violence

Tulsa Police had also named Ritchie’s husband, Chris Morland, a person of interest in her disappearance. Morland, who is being held in Tulsa on warrants from Texas, has not been cooperative about his wife’s disappearance.

Ritchie’s body was found ‘underneath clothing in the back of the SUV,’ police said, noting that they are investigating her death as a homicide. Police also said that Ritchie ‘was involved in prior domestic violence incidents,’ according to a Facebook press release.

Records show Ritchie got married to Chris Morland about a month ago, NewsOn6 reported.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for a warrant for a fugitive from justice from Medina County, Texas.

Morland has previous domestic violence charges in other states.

‘She was so happy on her wedding day,’

Ritchie’s disappearance and death come less than a month after her Jan. 7 wedding, KJRH reported.

‘She was so happy on her wedding day,’ her brother, Kyle Ritchie told the station. ‘I don’t know if she was just too scared, too scared to say anything. (Her husband) just was a whole different person after the marriage.’

The Ritchie family released a statement that read in part: ‘Our mother has been found. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us. We cannot say anything more as it is an ongoing investigation. Thank you to everyone who took the time out of their day yesterday to help search for her.’

The nature and cause of Cassidy Ritchie had yet to be determined pending an autopsy report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.