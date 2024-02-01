: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cassidy Kraus, Westside, Iowa newly married teacher pleads guilty to having sex with three different teen boys, that she sexually preyed on.

A former Iowa teacher accused of sexually abusing three students between the ages of 13 and 14 has pleaded guilty to all six counts.

Cassidy Kraus, 24, entered a guilty plea Monday. The female educator was charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child and three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors, KTIV reported.

The Westside woman’s arrest came in October, just months after her July wedding. Kraus was released from county jail after posting $10,000 bond on the morning following her arrest, Inside Edition previously reported.

The charges stem from incidents that took place in 2022 and again in 2023, beginning with the middle school reading teacher sending ‘obscene material’ to three minors over Snapchat.

According to the criminal complaint, Kraus ‘knowingly disseminat[ed] obscene material’ to one victim between January 2022 and May 2022 and to two other victims between January 2023 and June 2023, lawandcrime reported.

But there was more to come, with Kraus then ‘fondling or touching’ a 13-year-old in May 2022 and ‘touching [her] genitals to any part of the body of the child.’

The third-degree sexual abuse charge stemmed from her ‘performing sex acts’ on a 14-year-old between January 17 and January 31, 2023.

As part of her duties as a teacher, the 24-year-old was a ‘mandatory reporter of child abuse,’ the complaint noted.

Sexual predator

According to a statement from the school district, a report was made in August of the same year alleging Kraus having sent sexually-charged photos to students.

She was put on leave amid an investigation in conjunction with local law enforcement.

Kraus tendered her resignation in lieu of termination on August 25.

Three days later, the IKM-Manning School Board approved her resignation during a special meeting, KCCI reported.

The 24-year-old attended school in the very district where she later taught and committed the crimes.

She was ran track for the IKM-Manning Wolves and appeared in a 2017 interview with a local news station, beaming after finishing third place in her events.

After graduating, Kraus attended Iowa State University and made the dean’s list several times throughout her academic career.

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

The sexual abuse count and the two counts of lascivious acts with a child are Class C felonies. Each carry a maximum 10-year prison sentence under state law.

The three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials, a misdemeanor charge, carry a possible sentence of one year.

Kraus faces a maximum of 33 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 11.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victims.