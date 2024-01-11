Ex Texas teacher of the year fired over relationship w/ teen girl...

Brandyn Hargrove, former Texas teacher of the year at Brazoswood High School set to be fired after being indicted over illicit relationship with teen girl for 2 years.

A former Texas ‘teacher of the year’ is set to be fired from a local high school after a grand jury indicted her on twelve charges in relation to having a sexual relationship with a teenage female student for two years.

Brandyn Hargrove, 43, was arrested on December 21 on six counts of sexual assault of a child, four counts of indecency with a child by contact and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

Authorities said the victim, who is now in her 30s, went to the police in September about the incident, which began in 2007 when she was 15.

Abuse of trust, authority and power

Hargrove posted a $240,000 bond hours after her arrest and was released from Brazoria County Jail, jail records show according to the dailymail.

Brazoswood High School officials took steps to terminate the female educator’s employment during a special board meeting on January 2 following the allegations.

Hargrove allegedly had a relationship with the former Brazoswood High School student in 2007 when the educator was around 27 years old.

Clute Police Department Chief James Fitch said the victim came forward to authorities in September and said the incidents took place off-campus for two years.

‘Unfortunately, this happens more and more these days,’ the police chief said.

‘Since that time we have other laws in effect, the improper relationship between educator and student was not in effect back then.

‘But your kids go to school and you trust the teachers with that and then these types of things happen.’

Well liked former teacher of the year

The Brazosport Independent School District placed Hargrove on leave in September once they found out about the investigation.

Officials then took action to propose terminating her employment during a specially-called board meeting on January 2.

She will remain on paid administrative leave until action is taken to fire her by the board – with a vote scheduled for January 22.

‘BISD remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity among our staff, and we take the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. We understand that this news may raise concerns,’ a statement from the district read.

‘If any parent, student, or former student has concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact Brazoswood High School Principal Rita Pintavalle or Brazosport ISD Police Chief Wade Nichols. We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time.’

Hargrove, a Lake Jackson native, joined Brazosport ISD as an English teacher at Brazoswood High School in August 2002, four years after she graduated from the school. She is a longtime member of the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation board, former Brazoswood Teacher of the Year and former chair of the English department.

More victims?

Hargrove was previously crowned Teacher of the Year at the school and the news has left parents worried.

‘I think every parent is concerned about this,’ parent, Mike Walls told KPRC-TV.

‘She’s won numerous awards. She sat on our education foundation for the district.’

Another parent added: ‘That’s not good. You know, you’re there to learn and then this happens.’

Investigators are asking parents and former students to come forward amid concerns that there could be more victims.