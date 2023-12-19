Nestor Lujuan Flores, Texas man with prior DWI conviction drives 40 miles with dead pedestrian in car before being intoxicated driver is found slumped at a Jack in the Box in White Settlement.

The car smelled like a brewery… A Texas man who allegedly claimed he had run over a deer was arrested over the weekend after a dead body was found in his car.

Nestor Joel Lujuan Flores, 31, of Arlington was reportedly found intoxicated and slumped over in a car parked at fast food outlet, Jack in the Box in White Settlement. Cops who responded to the restaurant’s parking lot also discovered a dead body in the front passenger seat of Flores’ car, according to My San Antonio.

Flores allegedly struck the pedestrian in Dallas and drove almost 40 meters 40 miles away with their body in the car. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook during a police press briefing said Flores was so intoxicated he believed he hit an animal (indeed!).

Covered in blood and asking for a phone charger

Investigators believe the struck pedestrian went through Flores’ windshield, landing in Flores’ front passenger seat. So violent was the crash, that the impact knocked of some of the victim’s clothing items.

It wasn’t until a further two hours had passed that a comatose Flores was discovered in the restaurant’s parking lot, slumped over the driving wheel, with the deceased man’s body in the front seat next to him.

At no point did the ‘confused,’ and ‘inebriated’ man call police to notify them of having been involved in a crash. Police had yet to announce where Nestor was driving en route to at the time of the crash or necessarily where he had come from.

Someone at the fast food restaurant reported that someone who was ‘covered in blood’ asking for a phone charger, according to an arrest affidavit.

Interior of car smelled like a brewery

Officers recovered a wallet from the victim, who was carrying a Texas identification card of a 45-year-old person, according to the arrest-warrant affidavit.

KXAS reported that authorities were initially unsure where the fatal accident occurred — until Dallas County police notified White Settlement police on Sunday about human remains discovered off Interstate 30.

According to WXOW, Cook said there was ‘significant trauma to the body … to include missing some body parts.’

A regard of the interior of the vehicle included an arrest affidavit describing the vehicle smelling like a brewery.

Flores was arrested in 2020 by the Plano Police Department for driving while intoxicated and convicted in 2021 in Collin County for the same charge, according to White Settlement police.

Flores is expected to be charged with manslaughter as police obtained a blood search warrant. Test results are pending, White Settlement Police said in a release.

The deceased and cause of death will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been identified.