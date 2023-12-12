Kristen Jade Ford Alabama substitute teacher arrested having sex relationship with student under the age of 19. Female educator and mother of two young kids describes herself as single on Facebook.

What could she be smiling about? An Alabama school teacher and single mother of two young children has been accused of having a ‘sexual relationship’ with a student.

Kristen Jade Ford of Montgomery was arrested and charged on Thursday by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 according to a release.

Ford worked as a substitute teacher for the DeKalb County School District. The name of the school, however, where the illicit activity took place was not disclosed. A regard of social media indicated the substitute teacher formerly teaching at Asbury High School along with a roster of other schools.

Sexual predator

Also not clear was the length of time Ford had worked at the school prior to her improper act with her teen male victim.

Authorities began their investigation after complaints were made about the inappropriate conduct made between Ford and the minor, the dailymail reported.

The educator who is alleged to have been involved with her victim for a few months, leading to Kristen’s arrest by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office on December 7, 2023. She was subsequently released on a $30,000 bond the following morning.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden told WHNT that ‘cases involving our children are never easy, but I am thankful for our Investigation Unit and their diligence in resolving this case so fast.’

Added the official, ‘our children are our future and protecting them is our number one priority.’

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

Ford’s Facebook page states that she is ‘single.’ One video shows a school basketball game that she attended.

A scroll through her social media reveals numerous snapshots capturing intimate moments with her two children, identified as Kennadi Jayde and Kenya Jaylani.

Other photos include a slew of selfies taken over the years, along with a photo of her in a cheerleader’s uniform smiling with her peers that date back to 2010.

Few details are known about Ford’s arrest but, when the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office posted her mugshot on their Facebook page, the post led to commentators asking about her ‘shameless smile’.

Asked one person, ‘why is she smiling?’

Another asked, ‘Where do they find these people?

Reflected another: ‘I bet the Dekalb DA will lose the paper work on this one too like they did with some one else I know just saying.’

‘This is Dekalb County Alabama fort pain we all know how Dekalb works exactly the DA.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, power and authority and subjugating her male victim.