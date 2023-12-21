Caryn Papantonakis Houston lawyer home burglarized during funeral

Caryn Papantonakis Houston lawyer home burglarized by Sage Grider and Adrienne Hart who track funeral announcements in order to target vulnerable homes to steal from. Nabbed by ring cameras and remote airpods.

Two burglars who purposefully track the announcement of funeral announcements were arrested after breaking into a home while relatives were mourning the loss of a beloved family matriarch.

Houston Lawyer Caryn Papantonakis was at her mother’s funeral with her two children, Xander and Zoe only to be shocked to see the burglars enter the family home courtesy of an installed security camera app.

The family members watched the robbery unfold live on their phones from Ring cameras.

‘He all of a sudden said ‘mom, they’re robbing our house, they’re robbing our house,” Papantonakis told Inside Edition. ‘They were there for at least 30 minutes and we just sat there watching them. We felt so helpless just watching these people steal our things.’

Surveillance video showed two women stealing art, jewelry, silver, clothing, electronics, and skateboards. They also walked away with Christmas stockings stuffed with gifts. The thieves stole $50,000 worth of items.

Police say the suspects kept track of funeral announcements to target homes when family members were burying their loved ones.

‘It’s sickening. These people are evil. The fact that someone would do this at this time in a person’s life is truly unbelievable,’ Papantonakis told Inside Edition.

The thieves had also walked away with Zoe’s AirPods, which helped lead police in Houston to two suspects. Some of the stolen items were recovered.

Sage Grider, 29, and Adrienne Hart, 31, have been charged with burglary and are each being held on $105,000 bail.

Hart and Sage had previously been arrested in 2020 for stealing a car during its owner’s funeral according to KTRK-TV.

Orchestrated home burglaries

During investigations, police discovered one of the cars of the two burglars reportedly full of other stolen goods and containing a list of recently deceased people and their family members.

Officials were also reportedly able to connect them to the recent stolen car of a 97-year-old woman.

At the time of their arrest, Hart and Sage were on probation and had been instructed as part of their sentencing to stay apart from each other.

‘I plan to be at every hearing, every, everything that comes up for these women,’ the lawyer told Inside Edition.

Papantonakis says she and her children want to start a foundation in her mother’s name to start a service that provides someone to sit at people’s homes during funeral services.