Bullhead City house fire in Arizona leaves 5 children dead, ages, 2 to 13 after they were left home alone by a single father. 5 year old boy identified as relative of siblings, Zane Michael Jones as boy’s mother seeks answers.

Tragedy. Five children have died in a house fire in northwestern Arizona after they were left alone by their parents in the residence.

The blaze broke out in a home in Bullhead City on Saturday evening and the five children — aged 2, 4, 5, 11, and 13 — did not make it out of the two-story duplex near the Colorado River authorities said.

The fatal fire occurred in the 400 block of Anna Circle at around 5 p.m. local time near the Arizona-Nevada border according to a release from the Bullhead City Police Department.

Why were the 5 children left home alone?

‘This is an ongoing investigation being handled by the Bullhead City Police Department, with assistance from the Bullhead City Fire Department, Lake Havasu City Fire Department and ATF Fire Investigators,’ the statement added.

Images from the scene showed the fire department frantically spraying the roof of the house to extinguish the blaze.

The children’s names were not immediately released.

Four of the children were siblings and the fifth child was a relative, according to Emily Fromelt, a spokesperson for Bullhead City Police Department.

Social media identified the five year old boy as Zane Michael Jones.

While officials had yet to publicly reveal how the five children came to be left alone (no Arizona law exists stating how old a child must be before a parent can legally allow them to be left alone without facing any potential legal consequences) commentators on social media indicated that the adult who left the children home alone was a single parent.

How did 13 year old come to watch over the other four younger children?

Wrote one commentator: ‘The judgment comments need to stop, do you not know how hard it is to be a single parent on your own. I know of the father, and I do know that he would have never purposely done anything to put any kids in danger let alone his very own. The state if AZ has no age on kids being home alone. And with the oldest being 13 I’m sure he was just trying to do what he had to do to provide for his kids. This whole situation is a complete tragedy, and we are in no way to judge.’

Wrote another, ‘It’s legal for a 13 year old to watch children and there siblings. This is a tragic loss. Grief is hard he lost his kids be kind. If they didn’t find the dog in the apartment he is concerned about it. Give the man a break.’

Noted another commentator: ‘Why was a 13 year old watching that many young children and why are the parents only concerned about their missing dog??’

Responded another commentator: ‘It is my understanding that the dad was a single dad trying to take care of the children on his own . Let’s not judge him . I saw him first hand with the kids at a birthday party a week before and he seemed to be a loving father and surely didn’t ask for this to happen . If you can’t say something nice just say a prayer and keep quiet . He’s gonna need all the prayers he can get . Please show some compassion and ask how you can be of help during this tragedy.’

‘I’m so sorry buddy, I love you so much!’

Nicole Sellers of Bullhead City, (also going by the name of Nicole Renae Husko) the mother of a victim who is believed to be a five-year-old boy said on Facebook: ‘Mommy loves you so much I’m so lost for words.’

‘I don’t know what to say I don’t know what to think I wish you were here with me.

‘I’m so sorry buddy, I love you so much. Such a beautiful soul [taken so] young. May you rest in peace with the other four beautiful children.’

In another post the parent according to the dailymail shared: ‘I only got 5 years with him please bring me my baby back.’

One of the children was a kindergartener at the nearby Desert Valley School, according to Lance Ross, public information officer for the Bullhead City School District, AZ Central reported.

The tragedy has ‘rocked the community,’ Ross told AZ Central.

‘It’s a growing community but, at its heart, it’s still a small community. So when things like this happen, people pull together,’ Ross added.

Investigators were still trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Members from the city’s police and fire departments and other agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking into origin of the fire.

A GoFundme fundraiser, titled, ‘Anna Circle House Fire Memorial Services,’ was started in a bid to raise funds for the parents of the deceased to help with expenses in relation to the blaze and burial of victims.