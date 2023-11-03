: About author bio at bottom of article.

Live in son, 34, stabs parents to death at Barnegat, NJ home

Michael Mulgrew, Barnegat, NJ man stabs parents to death at family home. Victims identified as Eugene and Cheryl Mulgrew. No known murder motive.

A New Jersey man has been charged with the stabbing murder of his parents at their Barnegat home on Thursday.

Michael Mulgrew, 34, stabbed his parents, Eugene (71) and Cheryl (69) to death Thursday in their home before leaving the residence on foot, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a release.

It’s unclear what exactly led law enforcement to the home, but when they arrived around 11 a.m., they noticed what appeared to be blood staining on the front door – and when they entered, they found even more blood in various areas.

No known motive

Authorities then discovered the bodies of the older Mulgrews in the bedroom with apparent stab wounds to their upper torsos, officials said.

Officers also found a knife near the bedroom.

The fleeing son was spotted by Barnegat Township police at West Bay Boulevard and Gunning River Road, authorities said.

The man was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, officials said.

He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

According to multiple public records, Michael Mulgrew lived with his parents.

No murder motive was immediately known.