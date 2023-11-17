Jotavious Favors Atlanta dad shot dead during Gas Station dispute while the man’s two kids waited in car outside. Police now seek to arrest 2 men wanted involved in fatal shooting.

A 25 year old Atlanta father of two was shot and killed in front of his children following a dispute at a gas station, Wednesday night.

Jotavious Favors was fatally gunned down after the dad entering a gas station at Campbellton Road SW, to make a purchase when a confrontation occurred inside the store with two other individuals.

The exchange led to the 25-year-old being fatally shot, incurring several gunshot wounds and his alleged shooters fleeing 11 Alive News reported.

‘He did it in front of his kids,’

On Thursday, the Atlanta Police Department shared details regarding the incident at the Chevron gas station.

‘On 11/15/23, around 10:31pm, officers responded to a shooting at the location of 2111 Campbellton Rd SW,’ the press release began. ‘Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds. Grady EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased. Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.’

They added that the investigation is ongoing.

Favors’ two children were sitting in the car waiting for their father to return when the conflict started, 11 Alive reports.

‘He did it in front of his kids,’ the victim’s sister told 11 Alive, referring to one of the two assailants now wanted. ‘We have to live with this. His baby mother will have to live with this.’

‘He wasn’t armed. He was not aware. He was just going in the store to make a purchase,’ the victim’s relative added.

Shooting happened as result of dispute

Surveillance footage from inside of the Chevron gas station showed two men walking through the store. According to 11 Alive, Atlanta Police said that they were looking for at least two people of interest when the footage was made public.

Investigators said they intend to share more information as it becomes available. They have not yet disclosed whether or not the men knew Favors.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video footage, Atlanta Police said preliminary evidence pointed to the shooting happening as a result of a dispute. Authorities believe that the two suspects are driving a blue Jeep Compass.

Favors’ sister said that her brother was not armed and called whoever was responsible for his death a ‘coward.’ She also referred to the crime as ‘heartless’ and ‘senseless.’

The sibling said her brother was ‘unaware’ of the danger and did not have ‘a gun or a weapon’ at the time of the incident.

Local authorities have asked that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.