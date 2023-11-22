: About author bio at bottom of article.

Daughter charged with supplying gun to dementia mom, 72, to commit suicide

Oklahoma City police blame Jaydee Watts for her mother’s suicide death after the caretaker provided Lynda Watts with a gun and implying the dementia suffering parent should kill herself.

‘Do with it what you will.’ Oklahoma authorities have accused a woman of giving a firearm to her 72 year old mother suffering from dementia to commit suicide.

Jaydee Watts, 44, was arrested by Oklahoma City police after an investigation into the suicide-death of her mother Lynda Watts back on September 10.

Police say Lynda Watts suffered from dementia and her daughter was her primary caregiver.

‘Do with it what you will,’

During their investigation, detectives discovered Jaydee Watts had ‘intentionally provided a firearm to the victim which prompted the victim to take her own life,’ the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a release, Tuesday afternoon.

Police had also obtained Ring camera video from inside the home that allegedly showed Jaydee verbally berating her mother, calling her a toddler and threatening her by saying ‘take your pill or choke on it and die,’ KOCO News reported.

Jaydee Watts left her mother’s bedroom and returned with a handgun, demonstrating how to remove the firearm from a holster and telling the 72-year-old parent, ‘Do with it what you will,’ before exiting the room again and returning with a drill saying she was going to lock her mother inside the bedroom.

Lynda Watts then fired two shots, killing herself, according to KOCO.

‘(Jaydee) suggested that she take her own life, very sadly she did,’ Oklahoma City police MSGT. Dillon Quirk said.

‘It sucks being a 24-7 caregiver,’

After her mother shot herself, Jaydee Watts called a hospice worker and told her her mother had shot herself with a gun she provided to her, according to court documents.

After the phone call, the hospice worker called police and relayed the information to them.

Detectives arrived at the house and discovered Lynda Watts deceased inside.

Jaydee Watts was taken in for an interview, where she told the investigators ‘it sucks being a 24-7 caregiver,’ according to court documents.

It remained unclear what other caretaker alternative options, resources or state amenities existed for the suffering parent, if any.

A warrant for Jaydee Watts’ arrest was issued after the case was presented to the Oklahoma City District Attorney’s office.

Watts turned herself in and was charged with Felony Murder in the Second Degree by Caretaker Abuse and Kidnapping.

She was booked on a $1 million bond before she was bonded out.

Lynda Watts’ death came a week before her 73rd birthday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.