Anthony Castleman Indiana grandson goes on the run after stabbing grandmother, Bernice Eubanks to death at her Markle home. No known motive.

Indiana police are seeking the whereabouts of a 37 year old man suspected of killing his 72 year old grandmother at her Markle, IN home.

Bernice Eubanks, 72, was found dead at her residence on Nov. 12 with multiple sharp object injuries, in the manner of a homicide according to a news release from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice of the woman’s death came after her family called deputies after Eubanks hadn’t been heard from in the last several days. Investigators believe the elderly woman had been dead for ‘a period of time’ before her discovery.

The woman’s body was found near a barn on the residence under a carpet and several pieces of lattice.

Eubanks’ grandson, 37-year-old Anthony Castleman, was identified as a suspect.

Of note, the grandson had been living with his grandmother at the time of her stabbing murder, WTPA reported.

A review of the crime scene led to officers finding a wallet with several cards that had Castleman’s name on them, 21 Alive reported.

Castleman’s cousin told police Castleman went to his house on Saturday and asked for bleach and help cleaning up a mess, suggesting he will be ‘going to prison for a long time.’ He said Castleman arrived in Eubanks’ car and was using her cellphone.

When the relative spoke with police on Sunday evening, he said Castleman told him he was in Lexington, Kentucky. He told officers he wasn’t sure who he could be with or where he was found.

Following the discovery of the grandmother’s body, authorities were in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Castleman on a charge of murder, deputies said.

‘Throughout the early part of the investigation, officers learned that he had fled Huntington County and (was) trying to get out of the state,’ deputies said in an earlier news release.

Local and state authorities have been working around the clock to locate Castleman, deputies said. It remained unclear if the grandson had managed to flee out of state and how.

No known murder motive was immediately known.

Markle is a suburb of Fort Wayne, Indiana.