Zachariah Andrews, missing Nebraska man found in Norfolk chimney one month after screams were heard coming from apartment. Body found following complaints of foul odor.

Nebraska police have identified the body found in a Norfolk apartment last week after the victim becoming stuck in a chimney last month.

The body of Zachariah Andrews, 29, was discovered after Norfolk Police received a call on Oct. 19 about a possible human body stuck in a chimney at an apartment at 1414 S. 3rd St following reports of a foul odor. Police said Andrews was identified by scars, marks, tattoos, and an identification card found with him.

Cops in a released statement said they received a call Sept. 16 from a resident who reported hearing a man yelling for help and that it appeared to be coming from the first floor.

Missing man found after complaints of foul odor

The resident said there was yelling about three to four minutes before officers arrived, but then he could not hear it anymore. Officers told him to call back if he heard it again, KSNBlocal4 reported.

Responding officers also spoke with three more residents, including the apartment beneath the caller, but they did not hear the yelling. NPD said officers also checked an apartment that had loud television playing inside.

Norfolk Police said on Sept. 20, a parking warning was placed on Andrew’s vehicle that was in the area of South 33rd Street and Northwestern Avenue.

Andrews was last seen alive on Sept. 15 but wasn’t reported missing for another 19 days.

On Oct. 3, a missing persons report was filed and he was entered into the national database of missing persons. Norfolk Police said Andrews was last seen Sept. 15 around 12 p.m. in the area of S 12th Street and W Norfolk Avenue.

Andrews’ body was recovered Oct. 19 when a maintenance worker was investigating a foul odor coming from the chimney of the apartment.

The employee discovered what appeared to be human shoes dangling from the shaft, police told the Norfolk Daily News.

Norfolk Police have had regular contact with Andrews’ family since the beginning of the investigation. Police believe Andrews’ death was accidental, but are still investigating.