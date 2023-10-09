Oregon, OH toddler drowns in neighbour’s pool after wandering from home as...

Marcus Hall, Marcus Hall, Oregon, Ohio 2 year old toddler drowns in neighbor’s pool after wandering from home as mom slept and dad was at work.

Define tragedy? A 2 year old toddler drowned in a neighbour’s pool after wandering from his Ohio home as his mother slept and his father was at work.

Marcus Anthony Hall was found at the bottom of the nearby above-ground pool Wednesday by local police after the boy’s frantic mother couldn’t find him, WTVG reported.

The child – nicknamed Mar Mar – was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Sleepy mom…

Anthony Hall, Marcus’ father, said the 2-year-old and his 4-year-old brother were home in the city of Oregon, OH, with their sleeping mom when both kids got out of the house.

A neighbor called 911 around 10:30 a.m. to report a baby in a diaper chasing a dog without an adult around, according to audio dispatch.

An officer reached the scene and spoke to the mother, advising her to possibly put in safety devices.

But an hour later, the mother called the police for help as she desperately sought to locate the missing boy.

‘I got woken up to the cops over here knocking on my door because they said that kids were running around outside, so when I woke up, it’s only my 4-year-old here,’ the worried mother said, with the dispatcher replying, ‘So your 2-year-old is missing?’

‘Yeah,’ the mother said, according to WTVG.

A father’s heartbreak

When the toddler was found in the pool, an officer jumped in to retrieve him and another officer quickly performed CPR before taken to hospital.

‘He was a cool little dude, like,’ the deceased boy’s father recalled.

Wrote the boy’s father on FB: ‘It don’t help I got to wake up every morning and see the neighbor’s pool where this happened,’ Adding, ‘Still with a ladder in it.’

A violation was listed against the neighbor’s pool because it is supposed to have a fence around it. Child Services is looking into the tragedy.

A funeral service is set for October 10.