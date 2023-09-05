: About author bio at bottom of article.

Osceola County crash: Trinidad Hernandez, Florida grandmom & 3 grandkids killed by 15 year old speeding driver running through stop sign. No charges to date.

‘Am I going to jail?!’ A grandmother and her three grandchildren were killed in a car crash over the weekend after a vehicle driven by a 15 year old teen sped through a stop sign in Osceola County, Florida.

Trinidad Hernandez, 50, and the three grandkids aged one, nine and 11, were killed Sunday evening in Poinciana, about 35 miles south of Orlando, at the intersection of San Miguel Street at Laurel Avenue.

A 52-year-old passenger survived the crash, suffering serious injuries.

Area known for speeding and drivers failing to heed stop sign

The un-named teen driver was speeding in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, carrying three other 15-year-old boys. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash was caused after the teen boy failed to stop at a stop sign while speeding,

In a Facebook post, the children’s father Mickey Hernandez-Morcilio wrote: ‘ALL 3 OF MY KIDS WE’RE PRONOUNCED DEAD TODAY IN A CAR ACCIDENT! I WANT YOU GUYS BACK!!’

The SUV’s driver and one child were pronounced dead at the scene. The two other children died in the hospital, per authorities.

The teen driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, as were his three passengers, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

‘Am I going to jail?’

Witness Michele Torres told Click Orlando that people often ignore the stop signs in Laurel Avenue, which is ‘known for speeding.’

Torres said she assisted the teenage driver, helping him calm down and making sure he stayed at the scene.

‘That’s all he kept asking me is, ‘”am I going to jail? Ma’am, am I going to jail?”‘ Torres told Click Orlando.

To date no charges have been levied against the teen driver.

The deadly crash continues to remain under investigation.