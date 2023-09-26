Body of missing OK mom who went on mystery date found

Makayla Fay Meave-Byers missing Oklahoma woman found dead after mystery date with unknown man. Cause of death yet to be determined.

A 30 year old Oklahoma teacher’s assistant who went missing earlier this month after going on a date with an unknown man was found dead by a ditch some miles from her home.

Makayla Fay Meave-Byers, a mother of six went missing on September 15 after getting into a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a tall, balding man sporting a dark beard and sunglasses, according to a Facebook post by the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, who was married but in an open relationship, left her home in Macomb with the man voluntarily, after ‘supposedly’ agreeing to go out on a date with him, Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie told People magazine.

The truck Meave-Byers was last seen in was reported having an extended cab, but investigators did not have a license plate number, according to a previous missing persons report.

Worried that they could not contact her – an unusual behavior for the family-oriented mother – her family reported her missing the next day. Law enforcement officials launched a search for her involving drones and K-9 dogs.

The woman’s concerned family members also went searching for her.

On Wednesday, Meave-Byers’ cousin discovered her body in a nearly 4-foot-deep culvert by a creek running under a road a few miles from her house.

The 30-year-old victim was wrapped in what Dinwiddie described as waterlogged ‘old pieces of carpet.’

On Friday, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that the body found in the culvert was Meave-Byers.

Although the woman’s body did not display any obvious signs of trauma and her cause of death has not yet been determined, Dinwiddie said foul play was ‘absolutely’ suspected.

Foul play?

Meave-Byers worked as a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Macomb Public Schools while raising her four stepdaughters and two adopted children.

‘She’s a great mother,’ Andria Meave, Meave-Byers’ older sister, told KFOR before the woman was found dead. ‘It’s all she cares about.’

Posted the missing mom’s husband, Frank Byers, prior to the discovery of Makayla’s body: ‘She means the world to me. She literally is the backbone of our family. I love her deeply. She’s a good woman a great mom.’

The 6-foot-tall mystery man who was last seen with Meave-Byers so far has not been identified — and investigators said they had no suspects. It remained unclear if the mystery man was necessarily involved in the death of the missing mom and teacher’s aide.

Investigators ask that if you have information regarding the case you call (405) 273-1727.