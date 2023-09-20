: About author bio at bottom of article.

6 year old boy bashed with baseball bat by neighbor left w/...

Daniel Logan, Georgetown, Texas man charged with violent attack on 6 year old boy, Jeremy Tang Diaz with baseball bat that left him with brain damages after breaking into neighbor’s home and assaulting child and his mother.

A 6-year-old Texas boy remains hospitalized more than a week after he and his mother were allegedly attacked by a neighbor, after the man breaking into their own home.

Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy Tang Diaz incurring multiple injuries after being beaten with a baseball bat last Monday in the family’s Georgetown home.

Daniel Logan, 39, faces charges of injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges follow the man illegally entering the family home armed with a baseball bat, where he attacked the boy and his mother.

Boy left fighting for his life in coma

According to a felony complaint, Jeremy ‘suffered multiple fractures to his brain and extensive brain swelling consistent with blunt force trauma.’

The court documents also stated that the suspect ‘struck a 6-year-old child in the head with a baseball bat in a manner to where it was used as a deadly weapon.’

Logan is also accused of hitting his mother, Cynthia Logan, in the face with the bat, cutting her forehead, injuring her eye and knocking out a tooth. She is in the process of recovering.

The boy who remained in a coma was fighting for his life.

Jeremy was attacked in his sleep. His father told KVUE that he had just received a new belt in jiu-jitsu, played his first soccer match and was studying Chinese characters.

It remained unclear what led to the violent attack.

No known motive

Neighbors were left startled by the ‘random’ attack, saying such incidents never happen in their area.

Told one local via KVUE, ‘This neighborhood is not like that at all. There’s often children running around on their own.’

Jeremy’s father posted Tuesday on a GoFundMe account set up for the family that the 6-year-old is showing signs of improvement.

‘As of this morning, the doctors are puzzled at the unexpected movements he is showing in all his limbs, as it was not expected,’ the father wrote.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $200,000 for Jeremy’s medical bills.

The incident is currently under investigation.