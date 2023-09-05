Alvaro Ovando Alvarez, Arizona father arrested after 10 year old son caught speeding along Scottsdale freeway. Dad found in passenger seat of car with an open container of alcohol.

Who knew alcohol could taste this good? An Arizona father was arrested after he was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle that his 10-year-old son was driving.

Alvaro Ovando Alvarez, 49, of Phoenix was charged with aggravated DUI, child abuse and endangerment, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. He was also charged with possession of an open container of alcohol and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety stated that the child was speeding in a red pickup truck on Arizona State Route 101 on Saturday afternoon, shortly before 3:40 p.m.

Unusual driving arrangement

A trooper initially responded to a report about the truck shortly before 3:40 p.m. The officer observed the car ‘changing lanes unsafely in violation of traffic law.’

A trooper tried to flag the vehicle after observing it lurch between lanes near Scottsdale Road only for the driver to continue driving.

The officer in turn gave chase, quickly bringing the truck to a halt in the emergency lane of the 7th Street off-ramp before discovering its occupants’ unusual arrangement.

‘The driver stopped in the right emergency lane at milepost 26, prior to the 7th Street off-ramp, at approximately 3:47 p.m.,’ according to DPS spokesperson Raul Garcia.

Alvarez was caught in the passenger seat having an open container of alcohol, and arrested. He was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix. The child was not facing any charges.