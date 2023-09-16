Stella Grace Bright killed crashing Lowe’s dad’s Porsche. 16 year old teen girl killed during early hours in North Carolina with speed being a factor in the sports powered vehicle. Two passenger friends survive fatal crash.

The tragedy of over-indulgence? The 16 year old daughter of a top Lowe’s executive was killed after she plowed a Porsche vehicle into a tree while speeding during the early morning hours of Saturday. The teen was killed just miles from her family’s $2.6 North Carolina mansion.

Stella Grace Bright was allegedly speeding when her two-seater 2014 Porsche 911 supercar flew off the road in Mooresville, near Lake Norman, at 3.20 a.m. Saturday — striking the tree and a rock landscaping wall, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Bright was pronounced dead at the scene, while her two friends who were traveling with her were rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Joy ride in early morning hours in Porsche

One of Bright’s friends had been sitting in the back section of the sports car, which isn’t equipped for passengers and has no seat belts, cops added.

Both Bright and her front seat passenger were wearing seat belts at the time.

The ages and names of the other two passengers were not identified.

While investigators declined to say how fast the 16 year old was driving, they did indicate speed was a factor in the car crash. It remained unclear if alcohol may have played a part.

The fatal wreck happened less than two miles from the Bright family’s $2.6 million lake house, the Daily Mail reported.

It remained unclear how the three friends came to be out so late and what led to the 16 year old teen girl speeding. Also not clear is how the inexperienced driver came to be driving a vehicle best known for their powerful engines.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Porsche — which retails anywhere from $60,000 to $120,000 and can reach speeds approaching 200 miles per hour — was owned by the teen, or if it belonged to her parents, Teresa and Chris Bright.

The teen’s father is the Vice President of Market Delivery & Final Mile at Lowe’s, according to his LinkedIn.

16 year old remembered

Posted, Bright’s twin sister, Olivia, on social media in the wake of the tragic crash; ‘I don’t know how I’m going to live another day without you u meant the world to me and still do. You didn’t deserve to go this soon you really didn’t.

‘I won’t stop thinking about you and I know you want me to be happy so I’m going to try to be happy just for you.’

Friends described the teen as a ‘beautiful soul’ and someone who would always ‘make people smile in an awkward situation.’

‘There are absolutely no words to describe how much you were loved and how we are all going to miss you so so so much,’ friend, Nikki Degroot, posted on Instagram.

‘I can’t even begin to describe with words how grateful I am to have met you and to be apart of your life. You are so amazing and caring ad [sic] kind and talented and you had such a beautiful soul,’ another friend, Jocelyn Carroll, added.

‘You always know how to put a smile on anyone’s face… you were the bestest sister I never got to have and I miss you so much. I’m so sorry I never got to say goodbye.’