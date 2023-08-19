Veronica Cline, DeLeon Springs, Florida woman poisons man’s drink with roach spray after inviting him home after having met at a bar earlier that evening.

A Florida woman is accused of spiking a man’s drinks with roach spray after inviting the victim back home after meeting him at a bar earlier that evening.

Veronica Cline, 29 is alleged to have invited the un-named victim to ‘continue drinking with her at home’, Friday night.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a house on Wheeler Street in DeLeon Springs at about 4:30am, and met with the victim who was later taken to hospital.

After two drinks the man said that he’d started to feel sick which is when Cline revealed that she’d added Raid to both beverages, FOX News reported.

‘Show me your f*****g hands,’

The victim told deputies he was vomiting for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help and became sick again while providing his statement to a deputy.

Cline wasn’t in the house when deputies arrived, but a K-9 unit tracked her down nearby and she was taken into custody.

She was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and held without bond pending first appearance on a felony charge of poisoning food or drink.

Bodycam footage released (see directly above) by Volusia Sheriff’s Office shows a responding officer walking through a wooded area with a dog from the K-9 unit.

As the officer begins to walk past a bush the dog can be seen standing near a woman who is sitting with her back against a tree.

‘Show me your f*****g hands,’ the officer yells at the woman identified as Cline. ‘Ok, ok, ok, ok,’ Cline is heard responding.

‘Walk towards me now, walk towards me, stop right there and get on your knees,’ the officer tells Cline who slowly moves towards him backwards.

Cline can be seen kneeling on the ground as the officer instructs the police dog to ‘watch her’ as another officer can be heard in the background off camera

The officer can then be heard congratulating the dog, who appears to have also retrieved Cline’s phone.

The man was known to Cline and his condition at this time is unclear.

Not immediately clear is what led to the woman seeking to poison the man’s drink.