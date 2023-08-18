Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian, Tennessee couple remain missing nearly a week after failing to check out of their Airbnb rental at a popular Alaska resort known for its myriad hiking trails and scant cellphone reception.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were supposed to check out of their rental on Aug. 11 after a two-day stay, but never did, the Fairbanks Police Department said.

The Jeep vehicle they were renting was found abandoned at the Chena Hot Springs Resort on Saturday — the same day they were reported missing, authorities said.

Mystery whereabouts

‘Neither Bare nor Hovsepian checked out of the Airbnb and their personal belongings were left on scene,’ Fairbanks police said.

The pair were last seen on Aug. 10 on a hiking trail near the popular resort in Fairbanks, a city with a population of more than 30,000. The couple were reported missing on August 12th, a day after they were supposed to have checked out of their Airbnb rental.

The resort boasts several miles of hiking trails of varying difficulty throughout the area. Still, it warns that there is no cellphone reception on the tracks, getting lost is easy, and bear or moose encounters are possible, as per reports.

Of concern, neither Bare or Hovsepian have communicated with their families since failing to check out.

Hovsepian is visually impaired and occasionally will use a cane while walking, according to a missing person bulletin from the Division of Alaska State Troopers.

Bare, a Nashville businessman, last posted on Facebook about his trip to Alaska on Aug. 8. He previously said in another post he was traveling to his 50th state for his 50th birthday.

‘I’m not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago….’

‘I’m not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range. If a Kodiak gets me, I’ll consider that an honorable death.’’ the traveler wrote in one of the Aug. 8 posts.

As of Thursday afternoon, an Alaska Department of Public Safety spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Bare and Hovsepian were still missing.

Their names remain on the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s missing persons list as of early Friday.

Police have used helicopters, ATVs and K-9 teams in their search for the couple.

Bare has brown hair and brown eyes and stands 5 feet 9. Hovsepian is 5 feet 6 with blond hair and green eyes, police said.