Tammy Garceau, Lake Worth, Florida woman with addiction issues leaves 3 dogs in hot car to die while she got high. Later dumped animal’s bodies at two different locations.

‘I don’t think she’s a bad person.’ A Florida woman faces nine felony charges after leaving three dogs in her car and then disposing of their bodies, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

On Saturday, Tammy Garceau of Lake Worth was pet sitting the dogs that she initially admitted to leaving in a hot car, according to an arrest report by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

At first, Garceau said she wasn’t clear about what happened with the dogs after leaving them in the car. Temperatures at the time were at least 92 Fahrenheit, CBS12 reported.

‘The initial story was that she was pet sitting, and she left the dogs in the car to go in her house to retrieve something and came out, and the dogs were missing,’ neighbor Cleo Hernandez told WPTV. ‘She said somebody stole them.’

Plagued by addiction

But that was further from the truth. A neighbor across the street said that he noticed the three dogs in a car for an extended period. He saw Garceau take the dogs out of the car and hose them down to try to cool them off. The neighbor recorded the incident, which deputies collected for evidence.

Garceau admitted dumping the bodies of the dogs in two different locations.

One of those locations included a canal, where it is feared that alligators ate two of the three discarded dogs.

Despite the canines death, people in the community said Garceau is not a bad person.

‘I don’t think she’s a bad person,’ Hernandez told WPTV. ‘I think she has addiction issues and she just needs somebody to get here on the right path and hopefully this is a wake-up call to her.’

Garceau was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Saturday night on three counts of animal cruelty, unlawful abandonment and unlawful disposal of bodies. She was released the following afternoon in lieu of $9,000 bond.

The state attorney’s office is expected to file charges in the case early September.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg described the allegations in the case as disturbing and heartbreaking. He added he would like to see the Florida Legislature make it easier to send violators to prison.

According to a Facebook post, the dogs’ names were Ace, Sky and Stella.