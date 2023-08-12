Peter Martinelli, Lubbock, Texas man fatally stabs his psychiatrist mother, Dr Brigitte Curtis in the front lawn. Stabbed multiple times. No known motive.

She saved thousands in the community, but in the end, couldn’t save her own son…

A Texas man is alleged to have fatally stabbed his highly revered psychiatrist mother at the woman’s Lubbock residence, Thursday night.

Peter Martinelli, 24, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of murder, according to jail records. He also faces an evading arrest charge in the slaying of Brigitte Curtis, 63.

A Lubbock man is accused of stabbing his own mother, killing her. The incident happened Thursday night. Dr, Brigitte Curtis was a well-known psychiatrist in town and her colleagues say they are heartbroken over the news. pic.twitter.com/Z0vj90f3T0 — Lauren Matter (@LaurenMatter) August 11, 2023

No known motive in multiple stabbing attack

Martinelli was arrested in the 4500 block of 20th Street, where police initially responded to a domestic disturbance about 7:10 p.m., according to a police news release.

Responding officers encountered Martinelli in the driveway of the residence and he ran away but was quickly caught.

Responding officers found Martinelli’s mother in the back yard of the home suffering multiple stab wounds. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced her dead, lubbockonline reported.

An initial investigation indicated Peter Martinelli attacked Curtis while she was in the front yard, stabbing her multiple times.

It’s not immediately clear what preceded the deadly stabbing, but a probable cause affidavit said that a 911 caller who witnessed the attack saw Martinelli standing over the victim’s body.

‘The 911 caller gave a description of the suspect and stated the suspect was moving the body towards the rear of the house,’ the affidavit stated according to lawandcrime. ‘The victim had a ‘large gash on her neck.’

The witness told cops that Martinelli attacked his mother with ‘overhead strikes.’

‘Curtis fell to the ground and Martinelli knelt over her and continued the strikes,’ the affidavit stated.

A second witness told authorities that the suspect stood over the Curtis’ body and was spraying water on her with a hose.

The stabbing led to an outpouring of grief on social media.

Posted one commentator: ‘He took the life of an amazing woman with a heart of gold. She was a titan in the mental health community and an even better person. Loved working with her and hate this happened to her. Rest easy Dr. Curtis the community will feel this one deeply.’

Revered child psychiatrist remembered

Posted another, ‘My heart and prayers go out to Peter’s siblings, and for Peter as well, I can not imagine what you are all going through, I am so grateful for all that Dr Curtis did for my son and it was a pleasure to have known such a wonderful woman she loved the people in her life. She was very humble and loved her children very much. They were her world. She will be missed.’

‘The Lubbock community lost a cherished friend and physician last night. For decades, Dr. Brigitte Curtis worked tirelessly to help child, teen, and adult patients suffering from all manner of mental illness. She approached psychiatry with compassion, empathy, and understanding, while resolute in practicing well-informed, evidence based medicine. She listened to patients and valued their experiences and feelings in forming treatment plans.’

While another posted: ‘Dr. Curtis was amazing and only wanted to help people in need. May she Rest in Peace. Prayers to her family.’



It remained unclear what led to the son stabbing his mother.

Martinelli remained held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.