Sicko decapitates girlfriend’s pet duck to teach her who is boss

Michael Lee Humphries, Michigan man decapitates girlfriend’s pet duck and forces her to view it in case of psychological intimidation and extreme case of domestic violence.

Master and servant…. A Michigan man has been charged with decapitating the head off his girlfriend’s pet duck and then forcing the woman to look at it.

Michael Lee Humphries, 49, tore of the head of the baby bird following an all-day fight that started at a Stevie Nicks concert, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said while displaying macabre photos of the dead bird.

He then hurt his girlfriend — who was not identified — when he ‘grabbed her face and said, ‘I want you to see this,’ Swanson stated.

‘That’s domestic violence at an epic level,’ the sheriff said.

‘Humphries ripped the head off a domesticated animal for one purpose and one purpose alone — psychological domination and intimidation of a domestic violence victim. That’s the only reason.

Direct connection between animal abuse and violence towards vulnerable persons

‘Ripped the head off this animal — spinal cord still attached — and he did that to send a message to his girlfriend who he had a dispute with,’ he said of the ‘very disgusting case’ in Clio.

The decapitated duck was one of two Humphries had gifted his girlfriend in March, the sheriff said, saying the alleged abuser also left ‘marks on her face’ when he made his partner look at wheat he had done.

‘There is a direct connect between animal abuse…and violence against vulnerable adults,’ Swanson said.

Humphries — who pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking in a separate case in 2019 — then ‘fought’ officers who came to arrest him Sunday, the sheriff said.

He was charged with torturing, maiming, and killing an animal — a 10-year felony — as well as domestic violence and resisting and obstructing arrest, Swanson continued.

The boyfriend remains in custody on $5,000 bond.