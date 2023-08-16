Chad Woods, North Carolina father shoots & kills corrections officer driver, Jeffrey McKay, who hit & killed 17 year old son moments earlier as father and son were walking along road after running out of gas.

A North Carolina man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who allegedly struck and killed the man’s teenage son moments earlier along a highway, Monday morning.

Chad Woods, 41, is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly fatally shooting 39-year-old Jeffrey McKay shortly after McKay was allegedly involved in an accident that resulted in the death of Woods’ 17-year-old son, Chad Woods Jr., police said.

Police say Woods and his son were walking down the road back toward their home after running out of gas when a Department of Corrections truck driven by McKay crashed into Woods’ son, WRAL reported.

Dad throws gun in pond, steals driver’s vehicle while leaving both bodies on the road

The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. Monday morning along Dink Ashley Road near Ed Brooks Road in Timberlake. The crash led to the teen son being killed on impact.

It remained unclear how the driver came to crash into the teen.

McKay, an electrical supervisor in the central engineering division of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, upon having hit the teen, stopped to call 911 to report the crash when the father took out a gun and shot McKay, authorities said.

Upon having fatally shot McKay, the father then threw the weapon into a nearby pond and stole McKay’s truck, police said, leaving the two bodies on the street and driving home in the stolen vehicle.

The Person County Sheriff’s Department stated McKay being transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two families torn apart

‘He was just out of it, going off and stuff. He was going, ‘He just he killed my son. He killed my son,” Lawrence Clayborn, Woods’ father, told ABC 11.

Woods was later arrested at his home less than a mile from the scene. He also faces larceny of a motor vehicle charges in the case. He is being held in the Person County Detention Center and is due in court on Aug. 21.

The family of Woods’ son is left mourning the loss of the teen.

‘He was a good person. He was a real good person,’ the teen’s brother told ABC11. ‘Wanted to be an IT technician. He was doing, he wanted to be positive in life. He wanted to help people. He was a people person.’

Person County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Kevin Morris called the case a ‘first’ for the department, telling ABC 11 the incident is sad for the families involved.

‘This is kind of a first,’ Morris said. ‘I’ve been to people struck by cars, and I’ve been to shootings, but I haven’t ever had this happen at the same time. Sad situation all around, for all the families.’